Preview: Athletic Bilbao vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

Athletic Bilbao will be aiming to make the perfect start to their 2026-27 La Liga campaign when they welcome Sevilla to San Mames on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions were not involved in gameweek one, but Sevilla opened their season with a 2-1 success over Rayo Vallecano to put an early three points on the board.

Match preview

Athletic's gameweek one fixture against Barcelona was postponed due to the fact that the latter had a number of players involved in the final stages of the 2026 World Cup, so that fixture will instead take place at Camp Nou on August 27.

The Lions will play their gameweek two match against Sevilla on Saturday afternoon, and there will be pressure on the Basque side to improve in La Liga this term after finishing 12th in 2025-26.

Athletic are now under the management of Edin Terzic, and a busy pre-season has seen them take to the field on eight occasions, recording five wins in the process.

The Lions have not made any signings this summer, but there have been some notable departures in the shape of Julen Agirrezabala, Unai Gomez and Mikel Vesga.

Athletic have won 73 and lost 72 of their previous 181 matches against Sevilla, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating clash between the two sides this weekend.

© Imago

Sevilla recorded a 2-1 win over Athletic in the last meeting between the two sides in January 2026, but four of the last six games between the two sides have been won by the Basque team.

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano, with Jon Guridi and Peque on the scoresheet, both registering from the penalty spot to secure a spectacular last-gasp win for Luis Garcia Plaza's side.

Los Nervionenses finished 13th in Spain's top flight last season, and there is clear room for improvement during the current campaign.

Sevilla have made six signings during this summer's transfer window, with the biggest of those, at least in terms of a transfer fee, proving to be Robbie Ure.

There have also been a number of notable departures, including Akor Adams and Juanlu Sanchez, so there is a fresh look to the squad this season.

Athletic Bilbao pre-season form:

Sevilla La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Athletic will be without the services of Unai Egiluz due to a knee injury, while Dani Vivian is viewed as a doubt for the Basque outfit due to a hamstring issue.

Nico Williams helped Spain win the 2026 World Cup, and his lack of football in pre-season could mean that the attacker starts on the bench this weekend.

Inaki Williams, though, is expected to be in the starting side, while there should also be positions in the attack for both Oihan Sancet and Robert Navarro.

As for Sevilla, Alfon Gonzalez is a doubt due to a thigh problem, while Kike Salas is suspended, with the defender sent off against Rayo Vallecano last time out.

Summer signing Ure made his debut off the bench against Rayo Vallecano; the 22-year-old could now come into the starting side this weekend.

Castrin is expected to be the player to benefit from Salas' absence.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Areso, Paredes, Alvarez, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; I Williams, Sancet, Navarro; Guruzeta

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Iglesias, Sangante, Castrin, Suazo; Guridi, Agoume; Sierra, Fernandez, Oso; Ure

We say: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Sevilla

There has only been one draw between these two sides since October 2022, but we are expecting a tight match this weekend to finish all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.