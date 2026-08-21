Barcelona transfer news: Hansi Flick wants a centre-back and 'dreams of' a former Manchester City man

Barcelona, including the club hierarchy and Hansi Flick, want to add a new centre-back to the squad

Since the start of the summer, Barcelona's priority has been to sign a new centre-forward, with the club looking to complete a deal for Julian Alvarez.

However, that pursuit has failed to progress. As a result, Barcelona have opened talks over Lautaro Martinez and are said to have already reached an agreement with the Argentinian striker. An initial offer from the Spanish champions is expected and should not exceed £86 million.

Alongside this pursuit, the Catalan club remain open to any opportunity in the closing stages of the window and have not ruled out signing a centre-back.

This move, however, is dependent on the striker deal. According to Sport, if a major investment is made in an attacker, the centre-back would instead be a young player or a loan signing.

Aymeric Laporte, Barcelona's ideal choice at centre-back

© Imago / Gribaudi

If the investment made in the centre-forward turns out to be modest, Barcelona would be prepared to invest a significant sum in a more experienced centre-back who complements Pau Cubarsi well.

The same source names Aymeric Laporte as the ideal choice. However, alongside the uncertainty surrounding the centre-forward signing, this deal is also considered complex.

Indeed, it currently seems unlikely that Athletic Bilbao would agree to negotiate a transfer for the Spain international. The Basque club had to work hard to sign him last summer for £8.6 million, offering him an attractive contract running until June 2028.

Laporte represents something close to an impossible dream, according to the Catalan outlet.

Flick also looking at internal solution at centre-back

© Imago / NurPhoto

Either way, the sporting management will attempt to add a centre-back to the squad in order to remain competitive on all fronts next season. Hansi Flick backs this pursuit, as he wants a squad deep enough to be fully ready for the closing stages of the campaign.

According to Sport, the German manager has already found an internal solution at centre-back in Jules Kounde.

The French defender will move away from right-back and return to a central role, with Eric Garcia expected to replace him on the flank. Flick is said to be very pleased with the Spaniard's understanding with Lamine Yamal.