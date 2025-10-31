Barcelona vs. Elche: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Sunday's La Liga clash between Barcelona and Elche, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Barcelona will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a home match against Elche on Sunday.

The Catalan giants will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico, which left them second in the La Liga table, five points off Xabi Alonso's side at the summit.

The visitors, meanwhile, have had a solid start to the season, picking up 14 points from 10 matches, which has left them in eighth position in the table.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of their encounter this weekend.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 55

Barcelona wins: 34

Draws: 12

Elche wins: 9

These two teams have locked horns on 55 previous occasions in all competitions, and it is Barcelona that lead the overall head-to-head record, boasting 34 wins to Elche's nine, while there have also been 12 draws.

The last meeting between the two sides took place in April 2023, with Barcelona winning 4-0 in La Liga, while they recorded a 3-0 victory in the reverse meeting on home soil during the same season.

Barcelona are actually on a 10-game winning run against Elche in all competitions, while they have not dropped points in this fixture since a goalless draw in May 2014.

Elche's last win over Barcelona came back in 1974, while all nine of their successes over the Catalan giants have come in front of their own fans, showing the size of their task this weekend.

Lionel Messi, Jose Antonio Zaldua and Juan Romero are the joint-leading goalscorers in this fixture on seven.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski has four career goals against Elche, and the Poland international is being tipped to return to the field in this match after a spell out with an injury.

Last 12 meetings

Apr 01, 2023: Elche 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Sep 17, 2022: Barcelona 3-0 Elche (La Liga)

Mar 06, 2022: Elche 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 18, 2021: Barcelona 3-2 Elche (La Liga)

Feb 24, 2021: Barcelona 3-0 Elche (La Liga)

Jan 24, 2021: Elche 0-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 24, 2015: Elche 0-6 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 15, 2015: Elche 0-4 Barcelona (Copa del Rey)

Jan 08, 2015: Barcelona 5-0 Elche (Copa del Rey)

Aug 24, 2014: Barcelona 3-0 Elche (La Liga)

May 11, 2014: Elche 0-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 05, 2014: Barcelona 4-0 Elche (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Apr 01, 2023: Elche 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Sep 17, 2022: Barcelona 3-0 Elche (La Liga)

Mar 06, 2022: Elche 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Dec 18, 2021: Barcelona 3-2 Elche (La Liga)

Feb 24, 2021: Barcelona 3-0 Elche (La Liga)

Jan 24, 2021: Elche 0-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 24, 2015: Elche 0-6 Barcelona (La Liga)

Aug 24, 2014: Barcelona 3-0 Elche (La Liga)

May 11, 2014: Elche 0-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Jan 05, 2014: Barcelona 4-0 Elche (La Liga)

Read more on Barcelona vs Elche

No Data Analysis info