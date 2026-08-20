Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Elche: Rodri, Frenkie de Jong latest

Barcelona will begin their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Elche on Sunday night.

The Catalan outfit are the reigning La Liga champions and will again be looking to finish at the top of the pile this term, while Elche have already started their new league season, opening up with a 1-1 draw against Deportivo La Coruna on August 17.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Elche.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

De Jong is currently on the sidelines with a knee ligament injury, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the Netherlands international will return.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Bardghji was expected to leave Barcelona on loan this summer before the news broke that he had suffered a torn ACL, which will sideline him for a significant period.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images and AgenciaLOF

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Fitness

Possible return date: August 23 (vs. Elche)

Rodri has not been officially ruled out of this match, with the midfielder recovering from a minor back operation that he had after the 2026 World Cup.

As it stands, there is a small chance that the new signing from Manchester City could make his Barcelona debut against Elche.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players banned for this match.