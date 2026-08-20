Man United transfer news: Red Devils targeting late summer move for "expensive" Barcelona defender

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Alejandro Balde's agent to discuss a potential move for the Barcelona defender late in the transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to sign a new left-back before the summer market closes for business.

Lewis Hall is in talks with Newcastle United over a new contract, while Atletico Madrid are the favourites for Racing Santander's Jorge Salinas.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Man United have made contact with Balde to discuss a possible move for the Spain international before the end of the summer market.

However, Balde wants to remain at Camp Nou, with an exit only possible if the defender is told by the La Liga champions that he is for sale.

© Imago

Man United 'make contact' over move for Balde

"Manchester United made a call to Jorge Mendes, the agent of Alejandro Balde, to understand the situation of the Spanish left-back at Barcelona," Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

"Today (Thursday), Jorge Mendes has arrived in Barcelona to discuss especially about exits. He was there for Joao Cancelo’s arrival but not only [that].

“Marc Casado, for example, is a client of Jorge Mendes and they have to decide about his next destination because he’s living in Barcelona. Barcelona and Balde share a great relationship; Balde is a Barca boy. Balde, in principle, doesn’t want to leave Barcelona.

“Balde would go only if it’s Barcelona telling Balde, ‘Okay you can go, we can sell you’, but Balde in principle wants to stay with Barcelona and continue. Then we have to see what happens because in case of big proposal I don’t know what can happen.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Man United are set to sign a new left-back before transfer deadline

“So let’s see what’s going to happen there, let’s see if Man Utd decide to go for him. There are more options, also cheaper [ones] obviously because Balde would be expensive.”

Balde, 22, has scored three goals and registered 21 assists in 168 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions.

Last season, the Spaniard, who has a contract at Camp Nou until the summer of 2028, provided three assists in 42 appearances for the Catalan outfit.

Man United head coach Michael Carrick has said that the Red Devils are looking to further strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes.