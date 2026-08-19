Barcelona keep 'close eye' on 146-goal striker amid Julian Alvarez transfer development

Barcelona are reportedly keeping a close eye on Harry Kane's situation at Bayern Munich.

The Catalan giants have enjoyed a productive summer, bringing in four new players, including Rodri and Anthony Gordon from Manchester City and Newcastle United respectively.

With Ferran Torres having departed for Paris Saint-Germain, Hansi Flick could now be tempted to explore the market for another striker.

Harry Kane: Barcelona still keen to sign Bayern striker?

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Kane enjoyed a phenomenal 2025-26 campaign for Bayern, scoring 61 goals in just 51 appearances for the German giants.

The 33-year-old has now entered the final 12 months of the four-year contract he signed upon joining Bayern from Tottenham Hotspur, although there is growing expectation that he will extend his stay in Munich.

According to the Daily Mail, Kane wants to sign a new three-year deal with Bayern and is keen to resolve his future with a club where he has firmly settled.

Talks between Kane and Bayern over a new contract are ongoing, but Barcelona, who previously made an enquiry about the striker, are continuing to keep a close eye on developments.

Meanwhile, Kane has suggested that a return to the Premier League is no longer part of his plans, with the England captain enjoying life in Germany and seemingly keen to continue his journey with Bayern.

Barcelona to miss out on Julian Alvarez?

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The Catalan giants have also been heavily linked with a move for Julian Alvarez this summer, but their hopes of prising the Argentine away from Atletico Madrid appear increasingly slim.

Diego Simeone has reportedly made it abundantly clear that Alvarez will not be sold to Barcelona this summer, much to the frustration of the player.

The Argentine striker is also set to miss Atletico's La Liga opener against Malaga, having reportedly been deemed not to be in the right frame of mind to feature.

Missing out on both Kane and Alvarez would not necessarily leave Barcelona short of options, with Flick already boasting considerable attacking depth at his disposal.

However, Ferran's departure has altered the landscape somewhat, and it will be interesting to see whether Barcelona decide to make a late move for another striker before the transfer window slams shut.