Preview: Real Betis vs Real Sociedad - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Betis and Real Sociedad will begin their respective 2026-27 La Liga campaigns with a clash at Estadio de La Cartuja on Friday night.

The hosts finished fifth in Spain's top flight last season to qualify for the Champions League, while Real Sociedad ended the campaign down in 10th.

Match preview

Real Betis played their final pre-season friendly of the summer against Inter Milan on August 15, suffering a 1-0 defeat, but they did post three wins during their preparations for the new campaign, overcoming Lyon, Almeria and Arsenal.

Manuel Pellegrini's side finished fifth in Spain's top flight last season, six points ahead of sixth-placed Celta Vigo, with the Seville outfit qualifying for the league phase of the 2026-27 Champions League.

El Glorioso will again be looking to push high up the division this term, but it has been a quiet summer thus far, only making three signings, bringing in Facundo Bernal, Fran Garcia and Diego Conde.

Sergi Altimira has been their major exit, at least in terms of a transfer fee, and there is expected to be more business in and out of the club before the window closes.

Real Betis have won 42 of their previous 120 matches against Real Sociedad, but it was 2-2 when the pair last locked horns towards the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Sociedad have only taken one point from their last three league games against Real Betis, with their last victory proving to be a 2-0 success in December 2024.

There is no getting away from the fact that the 2025-26 league campaign was underwhelming for Real Sociedad, with the Basque outfit finishing down in 10th spot, but they have secured European qualification for this season courtesy of their Copa del Rey success.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's side have not made a single signing this summer but that is expected to change before the transfer window closes for business.

La Real actually lost four of their seven pre-season fixtures, including their final three, entering this match off the back of a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Real Sociedad will be aiming to get their season off to the perfect start before taking on Real Madrid on August 26 in what is technically a gameweek one fixture.

Real Betis pre-season form:

Real Sociedad pre-season form:

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Real Betis will be without the services of Conde and Aitor Ruibal on Friday through injury, while Gonzalo Petit and Giovani Lo Celso are both regarded as fitness doubts.

Antony and Pablo Fornals are both set for spots in the attacking unit, while there could be a position down the left for Rodrigo Riquelme.

There are also set to be debuts for Fran Garcia and Bernal in the clash with Real Sociedad.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be missing long-term absentee Alvaro Odriozola through injury; Goncalo Guedes is also a major doubt for the contest in Seville.

Mikel Oyarzabal featured against Chelsea last time out after returning from World Cup duty, but a lack of football in pre-season could mean that the Spaniard starts on the bench.

Takefusa Kubo and Ander Barrenetxea are both in line for spots in the final third of the field.

Real Betis possible starting lineup:

Valles; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Garcia; Bernal, Roca; Antony, Fornals, Riquelme; Hernandez

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Zubeldia, Martin, Gomez; Herrera, Sucic; Kubo, Soler, Barrenetxea; Oskarsson

We say: Real Betis 2-1 Real Sociedad

This is a really difficult match to call given the strength of both sides, but home advantage could be key, and we fancy Real Betis to edge a close game on Friday night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.