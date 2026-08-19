Chelsea transfer news: Aston Villa 'interested' in Chelsea defender as Ezri Konsa replacement

Aston Villa have reportedly identified Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo as a potential replacement for Ezri Konsa.

Although Unai Emery started the day seeing Villa complete the signings of Zion Suzuki and Matteo Ruggeri, the Spaniard will have concerns over losing more key players from his squad.

As well as Ollie Watkins allegedly being interested in a transfer to the Saudi Pro League, Konsa appears to be on his way out of the West Midlands outfit.

A report on Wednesday afternoon claimed that Arsenal had agreed a fee with Villa for the England international.

According to Sky Sports News, Villa are now considering whether to replace the long-serving defender with Adarabioyo.

© Imago / News Images

Chelsea ready to sell Adarabioyo

Also on Wednesday, a report revealed that the 28-year-old was one of 12 senior players who had been training away from Xabi Alonso's first-team squad.

Therefore, it is clear that Adarabioyo has been made available for transfer by the Blues, with owners BlueCo open to cashing in on a player who was signed on a free transfer in 2024.

Villa are said to view the former Fulham star as one of several potential targets at this point in the summer window.

Despite Villa's need to lower the average age of their centre-backs at some point, Emery also requires a leadership figure to replace Konsa.

Furthermore, signing such a player for a relatively-low fee by Premier League standards would keep funds available to use on a new striker should Watkins move elsewhere.

Since the start of 2020-21, Adarabioyo has made a total of 202 appearances for Fulham and Chelsea across all competitions, including 70 for Chelsea in his two seasons at the club.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Who are Aston Villa's rivals for Adarabioyo?

Sevilla, Marseille and Benfica are also said to be monitoring any developments with Adarabioyo.

While Marseille are said to have already made contact about a deal, Benfica are managed by Adarabioyo's former Fulham boss Marco Silva.

With Benfica said to have withdrawn their interest in Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis, the ex-Manchester starlet is seemingly back on their radar.