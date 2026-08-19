Preview: SC St Tonis vs Eintracht Frankfurt - prediction, team news, lineups

In the first round of the 2026-27 DFB-Pokal, Eintracht Frankfurt will travel to SC St Tonis's Grotenburg-Stadion on Friday.

Given the Bundesliga visitors rank four divisions higher than their opponents, many will see Frankfurt as favourites, though the DFB-Pokal is known for shock results.

Match preview

The hosts play in the fifth tier of German football, with the Oberliga Niederrhein the highest league in the Lower Rhine Football Association.

St Tonis will be participating in the DFB-Pokal for the first time ever, so Friday's clash will be an historic occasion regardless of the outcome.

Boss Bekim Kastrati has already led his side out once in the Oberliga Niederrhein, overseeing a 3-2 victory against Spvg Solingen-Wald 03 on August 16.

The hosts have only triumphed in one of their last seven competitive games, while they were beaten in three matches in that time.

© Iconsport / dpa, dpa picture alliance archive / Alamy

Frankfurt will hope that the 2026-27 season will be less chaotic given new boss Adi Hutter is their third permanent manager since the start of last term.

An eighth-placed finish in the Bundesliga was not enough to secure European football, and it was not enough to save Albert Riera from being dismissed.

The Eagles claimed the DFB-Pokal trophy in 2017-18, but they have since exited the first round twice, the second round twice and only advanced past the third round twice.

Hutter's side are yet to play a competitive fixture this term, but his team have won six of their eight friendlies this summer, though they did lose 7-0 to Brentford on August 15.

Frankfurt managed to win just one of their final 13 competitive away fixtures of 2025-26, suffering seven defeats, conceding 29 goals while scoring 18 times.

SC St Tonis form (all competitions):

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Eintracht Frankfurt friendly form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

St Tonis goalkeeper Tim Schrick will hope that defenders Fumito Okihara, Armend Likaj and Maximilian Pohlig can adequately protect him.

The three centre-backs may be stationed behind a midfield three featuring Mohamed Benktib, Adonis Milaj and Kohei Nakano.

Eintracht Frankfurt's defeat against Brentford was made worse by the fact central defender Robin Koch was forced off due to a concussion, so expect to see Jeremiaha Maluze come into the lineup.

Oscar Hojlund is set to patrol midfield alongside Raphael Onyedika, while Can Uzun is likely to play in an advanced role.

Striker Jonathan Burkardt will hope to start the season in strong fashion, though he may not be given longer than 45 minutes on the pitch.

SC St Tonis possible starting lineup:

Schrick; Okihara, Likaj, Pohlig; Ogbeide, Benktib, Milaj, Nakano, Nikolaou; Rizzo, Kanu

Eintracht Frankfurt possible starting lineup:

Kaua; Baum, Maluze, Otavio, Kosugi; Hojlund, Onyedika; Doan, Uzun, Ebnoutalib; Burkardt

We say: SC St Tonis 1-6 Eintracht Frankfurt

While Friday's match will be a memorable occasion for St Tonis, they are unlikely to enjoy the result.

The gulf between the two clubs is vast, and Frankfurt supporters should expect a comfortable afternoon at Grotenburg-Stadion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.