Chelsea transfer news: Nicolas Jackson future becomes clear as Xabi Alonso 'makes training ground decision'

Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson is allegedly among a group of players who are training away from Xabi Alonso's first-team squad.

The Senegal international, who spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, impressed during Chelsea's pre-season tour of Asia earlier this month.

However, Jackson was a notable absentee from the squad which was named for Saturday's pre-season fixture against Real Sociedad.

Given the bloated senior squad at Stamford Bridge, the perception is that the 25-year-old was closer to the exit door.

According to The Telegraph, the versatile attacker appears highly likely to leave Chelsea before the end of the summer transfer window.

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Which Chelsea players are training away from Alonso squad?

The report claims that Jackson is one of a group that has sometimes reached 12 players to train away from the main group.

While it is emphasised that the players are training on the same pitches and at the same time as the first team, there is a clear divide between which squad members are being considered for Monday's Premier League fixture at Fulham.

Fellow forward Liam Delap and centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo are other high-profile names to feature in that particular group.

Although things could plausibly change, it appears that Alonso and BlueCo have made firm decisions over which players they would prefer to move elsewhere.

Jackson and Delap training away from the first team also backs up a report earlier this week which claimed that Emmanuel Emegha would stay in Alonso's squad.

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Could Aston Villa bid for Jackson?

As well as Arsenal agreeing a fee for Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, his teammate Ollie Watkins is seemingly open to a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Any money recouped for Watkins would need to be reinvested into a new centre-forward, and Jackson is known to have an admirer in Unai Emery.

With a loan deal not possible due to Alejandro Garnacho already leaving Chelsea for Aston Villa, it is more likely than not that the clubs will hold negotiations for Jackson if Watkins moves elsewhere.

In the case of Delap, he will not be short of loan offers in the Premier League, while Adarabioyo - signed as a free agent - is in line to leave on a permanent deal so that Chelsea can generate pure profit on their accounts.