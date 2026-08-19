Barcelona transfer news: 'Long-term plan' in place ahead of potential deal for 79-cap Croatia star

Barcelona are reportedly giving consideration to exercising a long-term plan to sign goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

The Catalan giants finalised their most high-profile addition of the summer earlier this week as Rodri completed a switch to Camp Nou.

Although Hansi Flick is keen to make further alterations to his squad, it remains to be seen how the goalkeeping situation will play out in the long term.

Joan Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny are currently regarded as the two senior options for the La Liga champions.

However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, changes to the position are already being considered.

© Imago / aal.photo

When could Barcelona sign Livakovic?

The report says that Barcelona are interested in negotiating a deal for Livakovic, who is back at Fenerbahce after a loan stint with Dinamo Zagreb.

With the Croatia international not regarded as first choice at the Turkish giants, there is the potential for an exit before the end of the summer market.

Barcelona are said to have a possible plan of signing Livakovic this summer before sending him out on loan for 2026-27.

That would be with the idea of using the 31-year-old as deputy to Garcia when Szczesny is out of contract at the end of the season.

At this point in time, Livakovic's stance on the potential scenario is unclear, but the experienced stopper has two years left on his contract at Fenerbahce.

© Imago / Sportimage

A scenario that works out for all parties?

Providing that Barcelona are able to agree a fee with Fenerbahce, signing Livakovic now could make sense for all concerned.

Having only made 19 appearances for Fenerbahce and Dinamo Zagreb during 2025-26, Livakovic wants first-team football.

That could be secured if Barcelona specifically identify a club who will make full use of his services.

Any loan deal would recoup a portion of any outlay for Livakovic, and Barcelona would then have two highly-regarded goalkeepers in their ranks for 2027-28.

Meanwhile, there is also hope that 20-year-old Aron Yaakobishvili - who has already made his senior debut for Hungary - can eventually challenge for a first-team role.