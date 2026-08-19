Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Espanyol: Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Endrick, Aurelien Tchouameni updates

Real Madrid will begin their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Espanyol on Saturday night.
Los Blancos finished second in last season's La Liga table and will be aiming to wrestle the title away from Barcelona this term.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Espanyol, who opened their new campaign with a 3-0 win over Levante on August 16.
Rodrygo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2027.
Raul Asencio
Status: Out
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: Unknown
Asencio is currently on the sidelines with a muscular injury, and the defender is unlikely to be available again until the middle of September.
Eder Militao
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Militao suffered a hamstring injury against Alaves on April 21, and the centre-back then underwent an operation which will keep him out for at least another month or so.
Aurelien Tchouameni
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Espanyol)
Tchouameni has returned to group training after recovering from a muscular problem, and the France international could therefore be in the squad against Espanyol.
Ferland Mendy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Out
Mendy is currently dealing with a thigh problem which will rule him out for a significant period of time; the Frenchman may not be back until the final stages of 2026.
Endrick
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Espanyol)
Endrick is a major doubt for the clash with Espanyol due to a muscular issue; the Brazilian was again absent from training on Wednesday.
REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST
Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.