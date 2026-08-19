Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Espanyol: Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Endrick, Aurelien Tchouameni updates

Real Madrid will begin their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Espanyol on Saturday night.

Los Blancos finished second in last season's La Liga table and will be aiming to wrestle the title away from Barcelona this term.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of the game with Espanyol, who opened their new campaign with a 3-0 win over Levante on August 16.

© Iconsport / Alterphotos

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodrygo suffered a severe knee injury earlier this year, and the Brazil international is expected to be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2027.

Raul Asencio

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Asencio is currently on the sidelines with a muscular injury, and the defender is unlikely to be available again until the middle of September.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao suffered a hamstring injury against Alaves on April 21, and the centre-back then underwent an operation which will keep him out for at least another month or so.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Espanyol)

Tchouameni has returned to group training after recovering from a muscular problem, and the France international could therefore be in the squad against Espanyol.

Ferland Mendy

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Out

Mendy is currently dealing with a thigh problem which will rule him out for a significant period of time; the Frenchman may not be back until the final stages of 2026.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: August 22 (vs. Espanyol)

Endrick is a major doubt for the clash with Espanyol due to a muscular issue; the Brazilian was again absent from training on Wednesday.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Real Madrid have no players suspended for this match.