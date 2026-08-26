Champions League draw predicted by AI: Arsenal vs. Bayern from ChatGPT, PSG-Man Utd from Claude

The pots are being prepared, the balls are being readied, and the legends are being gathered - the 2026-27 Champions League league-phase draw is almost upon us.

At approximately 6pm UK time on Thursday - giving UEFA a generous hour to work through all the pre-amble at the start of the evening - the 36 teams competing in Europe's premier tournament will discover their eight opponents for the first phase.

Celtic will not be among them after the Hoops suffered the most catastrophic collapse against LASK Linz in their final qualifier, but Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa are flying the flag high for the UK, all bidding to thwart Paris Saint-Germain's attempt at a tremendous three-peat.

Ahead of the ceremony, Sports Mole asked AI to simulate the 2026-27 Champions League league phase draw - here are the results!

Four qualifiers are yet to be determined - with all first legs ending level - but all models worked under the assumption that Fenerbahce, Dinamo Zagreb, Slovan Bratislava and AEK Athens will advance.

Arsenal at the Allianz as Man United get Real Madrid from ChatGPT

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

ChatGPT's simulated 2026-27 Champions League draw threw up heavyweight clashes left right and centre, but there will be no repeat of the 2025-26 final between Arsenal and PSG in the league phase.

Instead, the Gunners would host Atletico Madrid and travel to Bayern Munich from Pot 1, as well as travelling to Portugal so Viktor Gyokeres can reunite with former employers Sporting Lisbon - another one of their victims en route to last year's final.

PSG would still have to navigate their way past two Premier League powerhouses, though, having been drawn to face Man City at home and Liverpool away; both English sides also come up against Barcelona, who host the Reds and travel to the Etihad.

Man United and Aston Villa are both in Pot 2 for the Champions League draw, and the Red Devils have the daunting task of facing both Madrid clubs; Real at home and Atletico Madrid away.

Los Blancos also welcome Aston Villa to the Bernabeu in ChatGPT's version, and Unai Emery's side arguably face the most challenging run of any side; Inter Milan, Porto, Roma, Villarreal, Fenerbahce and Stuttgart also lie in wait.

UEFA Champions League 2026-27 League Phase Draw Simulated This is an AI-generated simulated draw and does not represent official UEFA fixtures or confirmed opponents. Key: Club Home fixture Club Away fixture Simulated UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase draw showing home and away opponents for 11 clubs including PSG, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Arsenal, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Aston Villa and Manchester United Club Home Opponents Away Opponents PSG Man City PSV Napoli Dinamo Zagreb Liverpool Club Brugge Villarreal Como Bayern Munich Arsenal Real Betis Shakhtar Donetsk Sabah Real Madrid Porto Napoli Slavia Prague Real Madrid Bayern Munich Aston Villa RB Leipzig Slovan Bratislava Inter Milan Man United Shakhtar Donetsk Lens Liverpool PSG Dortmund Villarreal Slavia Prague Barcelona PSV Fenerbahce LASK Inter Milan Real Madrid Porto Fenerbahce LASK Atletico Madrid Aston Villa Lille Slovan Bratislava Man City Barcelona Club Brugge Lille Stuttgart PSG Real Betis Feyenoord Dinamo Zagreb Arsenal Atletico Madrid Roma Bodo/Glimt AEK Athens Bayern Munich Sporting CP RB Leipzig Sabah Barcelona Liverpool Sporting CP Feyenoord Como Man City Dortmund Galatasaray Stuttgart Atletico Madrid Inter Milan Man United Galatasaray Lens Arsenal Roma Bodo/Glimt AEK Athens Aston Villa Inter Milan Porto Villarreal Stuttgart Real Madrid Roma Fenerbahce Sabah Man United Real Madrid Club Brugge Feyenoord AEK Athens Atletico Madrid Sporting CP RB Leipzig Slovan Bratislava

Liverpool out for latest dose of Real Madrid revenge in Gemini draw

© Imago

Asking Gemini to produce the same results, Google's model has given Liverpool another shot at taking down 15-time winners Real Madrid, whom Andoni Iraola's side have been drawn to face at the Bernabeu.

The Reds would also host Bayern Munich, Porto and Napoli in this simulation, while Man City welcome Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund to the Etihad, in addition to a stopover at Camp Nou to meet Barcelona.

Two-time runners-up Arsenal have been given one of the kinder league-phase draws on paper, hosting Atletico and travelling to their San Siro playground to reunite with Inter Milan.

However, Aston Villa must host PSG and Borussia Dortmund, in addition to facing Real Madrid in the Spanish capital, while Man United would welcome Bayern to Old Trafford and head to the Metropolitano to tackle Atletico.

UEFA Champions League 2026-27 League Phase Draw Simulated This is an AI-generated simulated draw and does not represent official UEFA fixtures or confirmed opponents. Key: Club Home fixture Club Away fixture Simulated UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase draw showing home and away opponents for 11 clubs including PSG, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Arsenal, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Aston Villa and Manchester United Club Home Opponents Away Opponents PSG Real Madrid Dortmund Feyenoord Slavia Prague Atletico Madrid Aston Villa Napoli Stuttgart Bayern Munich Barcelona Sporting CP Lille Como Liverpool Man United Galatasaray Slovan Bratislava Real Madrid Liverpool Aston Villa Lille Como PSG Dortmund Galatasaray AEK Athens Liverpool Bayern Munich Porto Napoli Slavia Prague Real Madrid PSV Bodo/Glimt Stuttgart Inter Milan Arsenal Club Brugge RB Leipzig LASK Man City Real Betis Fenerbahce Lens Man City Inter Milan Dortmund Shakhtar Donetsk Dinamo Zagreb Barcelona Sporting CP Feyenoord Lens Arsenal Atletico Madrid Club Brugge Napoli Stuttgart Inter Milan PSV Bodo/Glimt Dinamo Zagreb Barcelona Man City Roma Shakhtar Donetsk Sabah Bayern Munich Porto Lille Slovan Bratislava Atletico Madrid PSG Man United RB Leipzig LASK Arsenal PSV Fenerbahce AEK Athens Aston Villa PSG Dortmund Napoli Slavia Prague Real Madrid Porto Fenerbahce Como Man United Bayern Munich Sporting CP RB Leipzig Dinamo Zagreb Atletico Madrid Real Betis Lille LASK

Claude gives Man United PSG test at Parc des Princes

© Iconsport / PA Images

Last but not least, Claude's simulated Champions League 2026-27 league-phase draw pits reigning champions PSG at home to the two most successful English clubs to ever grace the game.

Liverpool would stop over at the Parc des Princes, bidding to replicate their Harvey Elliott-inspired success from the 2024-25 season, as would Man United, still carrying the memories of their tremendous away-goals triumph from 2019.

Man City, on the other hand, would have to test their mettle against both Barcelona - at home - and Real Madrid (away), while the latter would also head to the Emirates for a date with silver medallists Arsenal.

Aston Villa would also have to pass Bayern Munich and Barcelona-sized tests to prove their knockout worth, and a tricky Man Utd draw also comprises Inter Milan, Real Betis, RB Leipzig, Dortmund and Villarreal.