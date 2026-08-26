Chelsea transfer, injury news: Enzo Fernandez, Marco Palestra, Moises Caicedo updates provided ahead of EFL Cup tie

Xabi Alonso has claimed that Enzo Fernandez is in line to feature for Chelsea against Luton Town in the EFL Cup on Thursday night.

With less than a week to go before the end of the summer transfer window, reports suggest that Manchester City are preparing to make a formal approach for the Argentina international.

Fernandez featured off the substitutes' bench against Fulham on Monday, Alonso acknowledging that Chelsea were accepting of the current situation involving the £106.8m signing from January 2023.

However, ahead of the second-round tie with the Hatters on Thursday, the make-up of Chelsea's midfield contingent is far from certain.

That is partly a consequence of the Blues facing Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League three days later.

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Alonso provides Fernandez future update

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Alonso hinted that he was planning on selecting the 25-year-old in his starting lineup.

The Spaniard told reporters: "We expect him to be involved. He's training really well and he will be involved."

When quizzed on whether he wanted Fernandez to remain at Stamford Bridge, Alonso added: We want the best team possible, we know his qualities.

"We have to wait, but we think about tomorrow and let's see how things develop."

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Palestra, Caicedo ruled out of Luton game

Meanwhile, Alonso revealed that Marco Palestra and Moises Caicedo would remain sidelined with the injuries that kept them out of the Fulham match.

Alonso said: "Both not for tomorrow. Hopefully Moi can make it for the weekend.

"Maybe we need to check a little bit more with Marco."

Assuming that Reece James and Romeo Lavia are not under consideration to start and with Dario Essugo available on loan, Fernandez could partner Valentin Barco in the Chelsea midfield.

Jordan Henderson is continuing to recover from the broken wrist that he sustained while representing England at the World Cup.