Chelsea transfer news: Blues gifted late chance to sign huge Robert Sanchez upgrade for just £10m

Chelsea have been handed a surprise opportunity to sign Emiliano Martinez before the transfer window closes.

Aston Villa are prepared to sanction the Argentina international's departure for a bargain price, with intermediaries now exploring the market.

That could give Xabi Alonso the chance to finally address one of the biggest weaknesses in his squad.

Chelsea handed Emi Martinez opportunity in final week of window

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

Chelsea have been approached over a potential move for Martinez, according to TEAMtalk, with Aston Villa willing to listen to offers for the 33-year-old.

Villa are reportedly seeking less than £10 million for their goalkeeper, who had made it clear before the 2026 World Cup that he wanted to leave the club.

A move to Juventus collapsed earlier in the window despite agreement on personal terms, while Villa have already signed Zion Suzuki as Emery's new first-choice between the sticks.

That has left Martinez's representatives working to find him a new club, with Chelsea and top-flight rivals Tottenham Hotspur among the sides contacted. Several Major League Soccer and Saudi Pro League clubs are also being explored.

Alonso had previously decided to stick with Robert Sanchez, with the unknown Mike Penders as back-up, but Sanchez's difficult start to the season could force the Spaniard to reconsider.

Xabi Alonso desperately needs a new goalkeeper at Chelsea

© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea should seriously consider this opportunity.

Sanchez has never truly convinced during his time at Stamford Bridge and was at fault for both goals in their 3-2 win over Fulham, prompting renewed criticism over his place in the team.

Martinez, by contrast, brings Premier League experience, a proven record at the highest level and the mentality that comes with being Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper.

He is not without his own flaws, particularly with the ball at his feet, but Chelsea are looking for reliability between the posts, and Martinez would represent a significant upgrade on Sanchez in that regard.

At less than £10 million, there is very little financial risk involved.

For a club with ambitions of challenging Arsenal and Manchester City this season, keeping Sanchez as No. 1 with someone like Martinez available would be difficult to justify.

Alonso may have wanted to assess Sanchez first, but the latest developments should surely force Chelsea to revisit that decision.