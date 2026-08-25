Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo prepared to 'go back' for £90m Enzo Fernandez replacement

Chelsea are allegedly considering whether to reignite their interest in Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

Although the Blues kicked off their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a 3-2 victory at Fulham, Xabi Alonso remains attentive to making fresh additions.

That is largely a consequence of Manchester City continuing to plan to make an approach for Enzo Fernandez.

BlueCo may be willing to give the green light to a sale should they receive their desired asking price and be able to sign a replacement.

According to The Independent, Chelsea are not writing off the possibility of making a fresh effort to sign Scott before the end of the summer transfer window.

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Chelsea to reignite Scott interest?

The report suggests that Chelsea are toying with the idea of making a renewed bid for the Englishman.

While Bournemouth have turned down all bids in the past and intend to retain the services of the 23-year-old, it is claimed that a proposal between £80m and £90m could change their stance.

With Scott having two years remaining on his contract at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth realistically have to be open-minded to maximising the value of the former Bristol City star.

Although Scott is content with life on the South coast, the assumption is that he would be interested in signing for Chelsea, or another high-profile Premier League club, at this stage of his career.

Since August 2023, Scott has contributed six goals and five assists from his 90 appearances for Bournemouth.

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Is Scott the right replacement for Fernandez?

Despite his undoubted potential, Scott is not on the same level as Fernandez when it comes to goals and assists.

However, given the attacking quality in Chelsea's ranks when they play in a 3-4-2-1 formation, it is questionable whether that aspect of Fernandez's game would be missed.

Scott would also bring far more energy to the engine room, and may prove to be a better fit next to Moises Caicedo or Reece James.

Paying in excess of £80m for a player who does contribute heavily in the final third would be deemed a lot of money, but Chelsea should deem it as making a profit at the conclusion of theoretically replacing Fernandez with Scott.

Chelsea are also standing to recoup in excess of £100m through the sales of two of their unwanted forwards.