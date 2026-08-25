Preview: Red Bull Salzburg vs Mjallby AIF - prediction, team news, lineups

Red Bull Salzburg welcome Mjallby AIF to the Red Bull Arena on Thursday evening for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League qualifying tie.

In last week’s first leg, Die Rotten Bullen took all of the spoils late on, emerging as 1-0 winners after Tom Pettersson turned the ball into his own net in added time.

Match preview

Starting the season off on the right foot, winning five and losing none of their seven competitive matches so far, RB Salzburg will be confident that they can not only return to the top of the Austrian Bundesliga this campaign, but also pose a threat on the continent.

Following a run of ten consecutive league titles, Die Rotten Bullen have certainly let their domination of the division slip in previous years, surrendering top spot to both Sturm Graz and most recently LASK since their most latest title win in the 2022-23 campaign.

However, although they currently sit fourth in the table, Danny Rohl’s men will be content with their start to the latest domestic season, winning two and drawing the other of their three Bundesliga matches so far whilst playing one game fewer than multiple surrounding teams.

After their third place league finish, RB Salzburg are competing in the Europa League playoff rounds for the first time in over a decade and having sealed a 1-0 away victory in last week’s first leg, the Austrian outfit will be looking to make back-to-back league phase appearances by wrapping up the tie on Thursday evening.

As they prepare to host Mjallby this week, Die Rotten Bullen will also be motivated to add to their outstanding home successes against Swedish teams, boasting an 100% win record in competitive matches, scoring eight goals and conceding just one over three games.

© Imago / Bildbyran

As a result of their maiden Allsvenskan title in 2025, finishing 13 points ahead of runners up Hammarby and becoming the 16th different side to top the Swedish first division, Mjallby are competing on the continent for the first time in the 2026-27 season.

Entering the Europa League qualifying rounds at the final playoff stage, only RB Salzburg stand in the way of Gulsvart and the league phase of the competition, though they are faced with a mountain to climb in this week’s second leg.

Travelling to the Red Bull Arena, a venue where the hosts have won all of their fixtures so far this season, Karl Marius Aksum’s men are required to overturn a one goal deficit if they want to progress to the main competition, else they will drop into the league phase of the Conference League.

However, having fallen out of the Champions League qualifying stages and sitting a lowly 11th in their first Allsvenskan campaign as reigning champions after just one win in their previous seven fixtures, Mjallby will certainly have to improve on their dismal recent form if they are to do so.

Red Bull Salzburg Europa League form:

W

D

W

Red Bull Salzburg form (all competitions):

W

W

D

D

W

W

Mjallby AIF Europa League form:

L

Mjallby AIF form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago / GEPA pictures

RB Salzburg will be without both Gaoussou Diakite and Soumaila Diabate for this week’s bout as the pair continue their rehabilitation from hamstring injuries.

Frans Kratzig and Anrie Chase were also vacant from the first leg due to thigh issues, while fellow defender Stefan Lainer looks to be unavailable due to a heel problem, although the Austrian has recently resumed light training.

Midfield duo Johannes Moser and Justin Omoregie are both set for long spells on the sideline due to adductor and shoulder injuries respectively.

Requiring surgery on a forearm break earlier this month, forward Enrique Aguilar is not likely to return until October.

Mjallby head into Thursday’s match with an almost entirely fit squad to choose from, meaning it is likely that Aksum names the same full strength side that was fielded last week.

Gulsvart’s only current absentee is Finnish forward Timo Stavitski, who is expected to return within the next month from a back injury sustained in May.

With seven goals in the 16 league matches he has played this season, the visitors' dangerman is certainly striker Jacob Bergstrom, who they will be hoping can add to his tally this week and fire his side into the tournament's league phase.

Red Bull Salzburg possible starting lineup:

Zawieschitzky; Veratschnig, Boma, Zabransky, Schmid; Mazurek, Barry; Redzic, Vertessen, Baidoo; Tabakovic

Mjallby AIF possible starting lineup:

Wallinder; Miettinen, Iqbal, Pettersson; Nielsen, Gustafson, Gustavsson, Samuelsen; Kjaer, Bergstorm, Lindberg

We say: Red Bull Salzburg 3-0 Mjallby AIF

Having scored late in the first leg to snatch victory, it is difficult to see anything other than RB Salzburg progressing to the league phase of the Europa League on Thursday night.

Although it is not unlikely that the visitors could cause problems for the Austrian side, especially in the opening stages of the match, we are backing Die Rotten Bullen to seal their qualification in comfortable fashion by putting on an impressive display in front of their home support.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.