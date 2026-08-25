Preview: Kauno Zalgiris vs Besiktas - prediction, team news, lineups

Kauno Zalgiris host Besiktas at Dariaus and Gireno Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie, with the Turkish side holding a commanding 3-0 advantage from last week's first leg in Istanbul.

The Lithuanian champions need a remarkable comeback to keep their Europa League hopes alive, while the visitors can afford to approach the contest with greater caution knowing that they are already within touching distance of the league phase.

Match preview

Kauno Zalgiris have been left with a mountain to climb after suffering a 3-0 defeat in Istanbul, although the result reflected the significant gap in European experience and individual quality between the two sides.

Besiktas took control almost immediately, with Hyeon-gyu Oh opening the scoring in the sixth minute before Amir Murillo doubled the advantage just six minutes later, Orkun Kokcu then converted from the penalty spot shortly before the hour mark after Oh was brought down, leaving Kauno with an almost impossible task heading into the second leg.

Zeljko Sopic's side have otherwise enjoyed a solid domestic campaign and remain third in the A Lyga, four points behind leaders Suduva, who have played a game more; however, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Transinvest in their most recent league outing.

The Lithuanian champions did have the benefit of a full week to prepare for Thursday's encounter, but their recent European experience offers little encouragement regarding their chances of overturning such a deficit.

Kauno suffered a 5-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying-round tie earlier this summer before losing the return 2-1, going out 7-1 on aggregate.

Sopic will therefore need a radically different performance from his side if they are to put Besiktas under genuine pressure.

© Iconsport / Seskim

The visitors, meanwhile, arrive in Lithuania knowing that their primary objective has already been achieved.

Besiktas' 3-0 victory in the first leg was their most convincing attacking display of the campaign and marked the first time they had scored three goals in a competitive match this season.

It also extended their remarkable defensive run to six consecutive clean sheets in all competitions, although that sequence came to an end at the weekend when Vincenzo Italiano's side suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Alanyaspor.

That setback provides some encouragement for Kauno, but Besiktas remain overwhelming favourites to progress given their three-goal advantage and superior squad depth.

Italiano also has the luxury of rotating his squad, meaning the Black Eagles can protect key players while still fielding enough quality to prevent the hosts from building serious momentum.

Kauno Zalgiris Europa League form:

Kauno Zalgiris form (all competitions):

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Besiktas Europa League form:

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Besiktas form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Middle East Images

Kauno Zalgiris have no major injury concerns heading into the second leg, although Sopic is expected to make some changes after the disappointing first-leg performance.

Joris Moutachy and Gabriel Debeljuh were both substituted at half-time in Istanbul as Kauno switched to a more attacking approach, but both could retain their places from the start.

Amine Benchaib remains one of the hosts' main creative outlets and should keep his place, while Renan Oliveira could return to the starting XI after coming off the bench in the first leg.

Besiktas have no significant new injury concerns, but Italiano is expected to rotate extensively with his side already holding such a commanding advantage.

Leonardo Trossard started against Alanyaspor after recovering from the knock he suffered in the first leg and remains available, while summer signing Dusan Vlahovic could be handed his first start for the club.

The visitors have enough depth to make changes without significantly weakening their side, particularly with players such as Kokcu and Murillo potentially able to provide experience if required.

Kauno Zalgiris possible starting lineup:

Svedkauskas; Moutachy, Tolordava, Lekiatas, Konatar; Krekovic, Baldassarra, Benchaib; Debeljuh, Oliveira

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Murillo, Djalo, Topcu, Yilmaz; Ozcan; Cerny, Kokcu, Olaitan, Trossard; Vlahovic

We say: Kauno Zalgiris 1-2 Besiktas (Aggregate: 1-5)

Kauno Zalgiris should approach the second leg with considerably more attacking intent, particularly knowing that they have little to lose after conceding three goals in Istanbul.

However, Besiktas' defensive organisation, greater individual quality and significant advantage from the first leg should make them difficult to unsettle.

We expect the Lithuanian champions to find the net in front of their home supporters, but Besiktas should remain composed and complete a comfortable aggregate victory to secure their place in the Europa League league phase.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.