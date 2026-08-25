Preview: Austria Vienna vs Braga - prediction, team news, lineups

Faced with an uphill task to keep their Conference League main-stage dreams alive, Austria Vienna must overturn a two-goal deficit when they welcome Braga to Generali Arena for the return leg of their qualification playoff tie.

The Violets suffered a 2-0 defeat in Minho last week when the sides met for the opening fixture of this tie, leaving them at risk of missing out on another continental main-stage appearance since their 2022-23 group-stage run in Europe's third-tier club competition.

Match preview

Austria Vienna's run on the road played a major part in their progression to this stage of the competition, beating FK Liepaja home and away in the second qualifying round before advancing from the next phase on penalties after their first-leg victory over Beitar Jerusalem was overturned.

As such, expecting Stephan Helm's side to take something away from Minho last week would not have been unreasonable, but instead they were dominated, conceding 3.12 xG to their own 0.38 after allowing 14 attempts and having just 42% of the possession.

While Pau Victor's failure to complete his brace from a second penalty in the 84th minute kept Austria Vienna within touching distance, Diego Rodrigues's strike moments later now leaves the Violets with a huge task to overturn the deficit while also highlighting their recent vulnerability.

Die Veilchen have suffered defeats inside 90 minutes in four of their last six outings, although one of their two victories in that run came in a 2-0 win at Hartberg on August 16, with the result leaving them ninth in the Bundesliga table, albeit with a game in hand on six other sides in the division.

Having seen their matchday four fixture against WSG Tirol postponed at the weekend, Austria Vienna enter Thursday's continental comeback mission with fresh legs, although winning just two of their last nine competitive home games in regulation time is a concern for a side looking to overturn a two-goal deficit.

© Imago / Atlantico

Braga also had their weekend league encounter with Estrela Amadora postponed due to Thursday's European commitment, coming a week after a gastrointestinal infection had also led to the cancellation of their previous Primeira Liga match against Gil Vicente.

The Archbishops' return to action in last week's Conference League playoff also saw them extend their impressive defensive record this season, with Carlos Vicens's side yet to concede across their last five continental outings, having also eliminated Zeleznicar Pancevo 5-0 on aggregate.

In fact, Braga have not suffered defeat in eight competitive matches (D4) since their 3-1 loss at Freiburg in last term's Europa League semi-final following their first-leg victory in the tie, serving as a reminder ahead of Thursday's trip as they look to avoid a similar fate.

However, there is enough history to provide Braga with extra motivation, as they look to reach the continental main stage for an eighth consecutive year, although this could be their lowest entry point into the European draw in that span, with their previous seven appearances coming in either the Europa League or Champions League.

Austria Vienna Conference League form:

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Austria Vienna form (all competitions):

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L

Braga Conference League form:

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D

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Braga form (all competitions):

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D

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Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Austria Vienna did not suffer any fresh fitness problems in last week's first-leg trip to Braga, but the Violets remain without Philipp Wiesinger, Manprit Sarkaria and Noah Botic as the trio continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Head coach Helm may decide to make changes following that defeat, with Daniel Nnodim and Kelvin Boateng both pushing for places at wing-back and in attack, respectively.

Braga recently extended the contract of defender Sikou Niakate, who signed a new four-year deal, although the Malian is expected to remain out for this encounter as he continues to recover from a long-term Achilles rupture.

Club captain Ricardo Horta is likely to miss a second consecutive outing after being ruled out ahead of last week's first leg due to a muscle injury picked up in the previous round against Dinamo Minsk, while Bright Arrey-Mbi and new signing Jonas Wind are also doubtful.

Rodrigues is pushing for a start following his impactful display off the bench last time out, and his potential inclusion could see Fran Navarro make way in attack, with Victor potentially moving into the number nine role.

New signing Jovan Milosevic, if not handed a starting role, could make his debut on Thursday after completing his registration with UEFA and becoming eligible to feature.



Austria Vienna possible starting lineup:

Sahin-Radlinger; Buhari, Dragovic, Handl; Nnodim, Markovic, Maybach, Lee; Fischer, Hettwer; Boateng

Braga possible starting lineup:

Fontes; Lagerbielke, V Carvalho, Bajrami; Gomez, Tiknaz, Moutinho, G Silva; Huseinbasic, Rodrigues; Victor

We say: Austria Vienna 1-2 Braga (Braga 4-1 aggregate win)

Last week's first leg was the maiden meeting between the sides and it provided a clear indication of the gap in quality, with Braga securing a comfortable victory despite the absence of their captain.

Although Austria Vienna will have to commit players forward in search of a comeback, pushing too many men forward could leave space for the Archbishops to exploit, so we expect the visitors to make the most of those opportunities and secure another victory to seal their progression.

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