Preview: Braga vs Austria Vienna - prediction, team news, lineups

After overcoming an illness outbreak that disrupted their preparations, Braga return to competitive action on Thursday when they welcome Austria Vienna to Minho for the first leg of their Conference League playoff tie.

The Archbishops have eliminated Zeleznicar Pancevo and Dinamo Minsk in the previous rounds, while their Austrian visitors saw off FK Liepaja and Beitar Jerusalem to reach this stage.

Match preview

Braga enjoyed a relatively comfortable passage past Zeleznicar in the second qualifying round, but Carlos Vicens's side were made to work considerably harder against Dinamo Minsk in the next phase.

A 1-0 victory in the first leg in Minho left the Archbishops with a slender advantage to protect, and they did just that in last week's return fixture in Bulgaria, holding on for a goalless draw to progress.

That trip to Bulgaria appeared to come at a cost, however, with a gastrointestinal infection subsequently spreading through the Braga squad and forcing the postponement of their Primeira Liga fixture against Gil Vicente at the weekend.

The situation left the Minho club with only three goalkeepers and seven outfield players available for that fixture, although the medical department has since worked to contain the outbreak and the hosts are expected to be ready for Thursday.

Braga have been particularly impressive defensively in this season's Conference League qualifying campaign, keeping clean sheets in all four matches while scoring six goals.

The Portuguese side have also won nine of their last 11 European home matches inside 90 minutes, giving them plenty of reason to feel confident about taking an advantage into the second leg.

© Imago

Austria Vienna, meanwhile, are targeting their first appearance on the main stage of a continental competition since reaching the Conference League group stage in 2022-23, although their route to this playoff has been anything but straightforward.

Stephan Helm's side eased past Liepaja 5-1 on aggregate in the second qualifying round, but they needed penalties to overcome Beitar Jerusalem in the next phase after a 2-1 defeat in last week’s return leg in Vienna cancelled out their first-leg advantage.

The Violets responded to that disappointment by claiming their first points of the new Austrian Bundesliga season at the weekend, beating Hartberg 2-0 through goals from Daniel Nnodim and Julian Hettwer.

That victory ended a run of defeats in their opening two league fixtures, while Austria Vienna have now won four competitive matches outside their Vienna ground this season, including both of their trips in the Conference League qualifiers.

Braga Conference League form:

W

W

W

D

Braga form (all competitions):

Austria Vienna Conference League form:

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L

Austria Vienna form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Braga are not currently reporting any fresh absences as a result of the gastrointestinal outbreak that forced the postponement of their meeting with Gil Vicente.

The hosts are nevertheless expected to remain without Sikou Niakhate, who is still recovering from an Achilles problem, while Bright Arrey-Mbi is doubtful after picking up an injury against Moreirense on August 9.

Captain Ricardo Horta will be one of the key players to watch, having directly contributed to five goals in four Conference League appearances this season, with his three strikes coming from the spot.

Austria Vienna could be without attackers Manprit Sarkaria and Noah Botic, who are recovering from serious knee and ankle injuries, respectively, although Aleksandar Dragovic should return after missing the weekend win at Hartberg through domestic suspension.

Helm made around seven changes for that victory, with Vasilije Markovic and Manfred Fischer among those who could return to the starting lineup, making substitute appearances at the weekend.

Braga possible starting lineup:

Fontes; Bajrami, Barcia, Lagerbielke, Gomez; Moutinho, Rodrigues, Tiknaz; Horta, Victor, Silva

Austria Vienna possible starting lineup:

Sahin-Radlinger; Nnodim, Dragovic, Feddersen, Schablas; Markovic, Maybach; Fischer, Hettwer, Wels; Boateng

We say: Braga 1-0 Austria Vienna

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides, so there is little to draw on from the head-to-head record, but Braga's exceptional home record in European competition should give them the edge in Minho despite the recent disruption caused by the illness outbreak.

Austria Vienna have shown enough away from home to make this competitive, although the Minho hosts should have enough quality to grind out a narrow victory and take a slender advantage into the return fixture.

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