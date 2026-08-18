Arsenal news: Gunners chief delivers Mikel Arteta contract update as ambitious transfer plan revealed

Arsenal chief executive Richard Garlick has revealed the club has made good progress in contract talks with Mikel Arteta.

The 44-year-old has transformed Arsenal into regular Premier League title challengers since taking over the reins in 2019.

The foundations built by Arteta enabled the club to end their 22-year wait for Premier League glory last season.

Arteta also guided the Gunners to their first Champions League final in 20 years, a sign of the clear progress that has been made under his watch.

While there appear to be no major concerns over his future, Arteta has entered the final 12 months of his current contract.

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Arsenal make progress in Arteta contract talks

Garlick has eased any fears about a surprise exit, revealing that he expects an agreement over a new contract to arrive "sooner rather than later".

“The process is in play, and we’re all very happy with the way that’s progressing," Arsenal's CEO told Sky Sports News.

“We’ve got a transfer window to navigate over the next couple of weeks, but we’ll look to conclude that as soon as we can.

“Talks have been ongoing for a while. We don’t just suddenly start having talks - they’ve been ongoing for a number of months, and they’re very constructive and very progressive.

“He wants to be at this club, and we want him to be at the club, and I’m sure we’ll find the solution sooner rather than later.”

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Garlick reveals Arsenal's ambitious transfer plan

Arsenal have been linked with a number of high-profile players this summer, including Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

The Gunners emerged as a potential suitor before the Brazil international opted to sign a new contract with Los Blancos.

Garlick revealed that Arsenal are mainly interested in recruiting players who can "change the dial" when he was asked about the links with big-name stars.

“It’s players that are going to take Arsenal forward," Garlick said. “In the past we’ve looked at players that maybe helped build out the squad or get us to a certain level, but now we’re competing right at the top level, and we do need to bring in players that are going to change the dial.

“That might be younger players that come into your squad and give them time to develop, and you’ve seen that in the last couple of years at Arsenal, and if we’re able to combine those players that are coming through the academy with some of the best players in the world then we’ve got every chance of maintaining that success and going beyond what we’ve already achieved.”

Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez is another high-profile name who has been linked with a potential move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners will be keeping a close eye on his situation after Diego Simeone revealed the Argentine would not feature in Wednesday's La Liga clash against Malaga.