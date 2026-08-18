Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Coventry City: William Saliba, Jurrien Timber latest

Playing their first Premier League game as champions since August 15, 2004, Arsenal cut the ribbon on the 2026-27 top-flight season on Friday evening, when newly-promoted Coventry City visit the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have prevailed on each of their previous three matchday one games as Premier League champions, taking down Nottingham Forest in 1998, Birmingham City in 2002 and Everton in 2004.

Mikel Arteta's side are already firm favourites in the eyes of many supporters and pundits to finish at the top of the tree again, thanks to Sunday's comprehensive 3-0 battering of Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news before their showdown with Coventry, who have lost each of their last five games against the Gunners since a 1999 Boxing Day success.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin/Icon Sport

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

William Saliba played through the pain of a back injury for months before exacerbating the issue during the World Cup, and the Frenchman faces months on the treatment table.

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis / Alamy

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: Unknown

Jurrien Timber's troublesome groin injury flared up again over the summer, and while the Dutchman is expected to rejoin team training within the next week or so, the visit of Coventry will come far too soon.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Arsenal have no players banned for their Premier League opener.