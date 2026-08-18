Arsenal, Man Utd in race for 'rising Brazilian talent' following impressive start to 2026-27 season

Arsenal have reportedly joined Manchester United and others in the race for Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Kaua Elias Nogueira this summer.

The Gunners are currently counting down the days to their Premier League return following a comfortable 3-0 success over Manchester City in the Community Shield in Cardiff on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal commence the defence of their top-flight crown with the hosting of newly-promoted Coventry City at the Emirates on Friday night, when Mikel Arteta's side will be favourites to claim three points.

The North Londoners have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window to date, with the arrival of Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United bolstering the Gunners' engine-room options.

There is hope that a top-level forward can also be added to the ranks of Arteta before the end of the window on September 1, however, the name will not be Vinicius Junior after he signed a new deal at Real Madrid.

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Arsenal join Man Utd in Elias race?

According to TEAMTalk, Premier League champions Arsenal are circling around one of European football's best young talents alongside other elite clubs during the final stages of the summer window.

The report claims that the Gunners are keen on securing the signature of Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Elias, who has impressed since moving from Brazilian outfit Fluminense in February 2025 for £14.5m.

The 20-year-old has scored 15 goals across 49 matches for the Ukrainian giants, including a perfect hat-trick during Shakhtar's 5-1 battering of Kudrivka in the domestic top flight on August 3.

It is understood that around 10 potential suitors - including Arsenal and Manchester United - were in attendance at Arena Lviv to watch Elias's exceptional display, meaning that competition for his services is set to be fierce.

It is believed that the prodigy will depart Shakhtar either this summer or after the conclusion of the 2026-27 season, with AC Milan and Porto among the teams interested by the player, who is valued at £30m by his current employers.

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Arsenal or Man Utd: Who needs Elias?

Despite his brilliant displays for Shakhtar in the Ukrainian Premier League over the past 18 months, it is hard to imagine Elias breaking into the starting XI at either Arsenal or Man Utd this season.

Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz are respectable senior options for Arteta's title holders in a central-attacking role, whilst Michael Carrick's Red Devils have Slovenia international Benjamin Sesko to call upon.

Therefore, it is imperative that Elias considers what is best for his long-term development in football and selects the club that will nurture his talents and offer him regular first-team minutes.