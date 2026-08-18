Tottenham: "Ready to defend our goal" - Juventus announce Guglielmo Vicario as £8.5m fee broken down

Juventus have confirmed the arrival of Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

The Italy international had long been linked with a transfer away to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and a return to his homeland was seen as the most viable solution.

Vicario was filmed arriving in Turin on Monday ahead of his switch to Juventus, who stepped up their interest in the former Empoli man after ending their pursuit of Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez.

Now, the Bianconeri have officially announced Vicario's signing, saying in a statement: "There’s another new Bianconero in Turin - Guglielmo Vicario has joined the Club on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur that will run until 30 June, 2027.

"He joined Tottenham in 2023, and went on to play 117 times for the North London side. He also helped the English side to silverware when they won the Europa League in 2024/25. Now, he’s ready to defend our goal. Welcome to Juventus, Guglielmo!"

How much will Tottenham receive for Guglielmo Vicario?

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Guglielmo Vicario is Bianconero! ⚪️⚫️



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Juventus also confirmed that the fee for any permanent Vicario deal could eventually reach €10m (£8.6m), made up of a firm €8m (£6.8m) fee and up to €2m (£1.7m) in performance-related add-ons.

Should Juventus trigger their option to keep Vicario in Turin, Tottenham will receive the £6.8m fee across a three-year period, banking just under £2.3m per summer.

Nevertheless, the Lilywhites stand to make a significant loss on the £15.8m they paid to sign Vicario in 2023, since when the Italy international has kept 29 clean sheets in 117 appearances across all competitions.

Vicario played every minute of the 2024-25 Europa League knockout phase en route to the trophy and began the 2025-26 season as Spurs' number one, before losing his spot to Antonin Kinsky after undergoing hernia surgery.

Kinsky recently signed a new five-year contract with Tottenham and is expected to start the season as Roberto De Zerbi's first choice, making Vicario surplus to requirements.

Will Tottenham sign a replacement for Guglielmo Vicario?

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With Vicario now back in his country of birth, Tottenham's goalkeeping ranks have been reduced to Kinsky, new arrival Martin Dubravka and the recently-signed Brandon Austin.

The latter is yet to make his senior breakthrough at 27, but represents a valuable club-trained option, while 37-year-old Dubravka is in the twilight of his career but is Premier League-proven regardless.

In Kinsky and Dubravka, De Zerbi already has a strong goalkeeping core, but Tottenham have been linked with a shock move for Villa's Martinez as a potential replacement for Vicario.

The ex-Arsenal man will be allowed to leave Villa Park for the right price, but Kinsky has demonstrated his number one qualities in recent months, so Tottenham can instead prioritise much-needed attacking reinforcements between now and September 1.