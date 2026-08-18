Preview: Jagiellonia Bialystok vs Saburtalo Tbilisi - prediction, team news, lineups

In the first leg of the Europa League's final qualifying round, Jagiellonia Bialystok will welcome Saburtalo Tbilisi to Chorten Arena on Thursday.

The two sides both entered Europa League qualifying at the third round, with the hosts beating Rangers 3-2 on aggregate, while the visitors won 2-1 against Larne.

Match preview

Jagiellonia Bialystok's tie with Rangers was closely fought, and the matchup was heading for extra time until Nik Prelec netted an equaliser in the 65th minute of the second leg on August 13, with that game ending level at 1-1.

Jaga are now unbeaten in three consecutive European outings, and they have only lost two of their last 16 matches in UEFA competitions, winning on eight occasions.

Boss Adrian Siemieniec will know that his team are undefeated in their four most recent qualifying games at home - they won three times and drew once - but he will also be aware of the fact that his team have lost two of their past three European fixtures at Chorten Arena.

The hosts come into Thursday's clash having played five matches in 2026-27, and they emerged as winners three times and while drawing once in that period.

Jaga found the back of the net on six occasions in those clashes, but they also conceded five goals, though they have kept seven clean sheets in their last 14 home European contests.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Saburtalo were taken to extra time by Larne in their third qualifying round, but they eventually emerged as 2-1 winners in the second leg on August 11 thanks to Nika Sikharulashvili's 102nd-minute winner.

Unlike their hosts, the visitors were in the Champions League qualifiers, but their 3-1 aggregate defeat against Slovan Bratislava saw them drop into the Europa League qualifiers.

Red Eagles have concerningly only won one of their past 13 European fixtures in regulation time, with the club losing seven of those contests.

Head coach Andriy Demchenko will also be alarmed at the fact his side have triumphed in just one of their last eight away clashes in UEFA tournaments, a stretch in which they suffered four losses.

Saburtalo failed to score in half of those eight away fixtures, while they also conceded at least two goals four times.

Jagiellonia Bialystok Europa League form:

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D

Jagiellonia Bialystok form (all competitions):

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Saburtalo Tbilisi Europa League form:

D

W

Saburtalo Tbilisi form (all competitions):

L

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Jagiellonia Bialystok could name a similar starting XI to the one that played Rangers in the second leg, with defenders Bernardo Vital and Yuki Kobayashi likely to be included.

Midfielders Jesus Imaz, Taras Romanczuk and Anders Klynge are set to be rewarded for their performances in that match with appearances in the team on Thursday.

Striker Prelec scored in that game against Rangers, and he could be flanked by wingers Rodrigo Conceicao and Kajetan Szmyt once again.

As for Saburtalo, perhaps they will opt to use a front three of Nika Sikharulashvili, Zviad Natchkebia and Vakho Bedoshvili.

The three forwards may be supported by midfielders Nikoloz Dadian, Giorgi Kutsia and Bakar Kardava, but the trio will also have to shield centre-backs Giorgi Kobuladze and Aleksandre Amisulashvili.

Jagiellonia Bialystok possible starting lineup:

Abramowicz; Wojtuszek, Vital, Kobayashi, Montoia; Imaz, Romanczuk, Klynge; Conceicao, Prelec, Szmyt

Saburtalo Tbilisi possible starting lineup:

Makaridze; Selimovic, Kobuladze, Amisulashvili, Jinjolava; Dadian, Kutsia, Kardava; Sikharulashvili, Natchkebia, Bedoshvili

We say: Jagiellonia Bialystok 2-0 Saburtalo Tbilisi

Thursday's clash is likely to be fiercely contested, but Saburtalo have often travelled poorly in Europe.

The visitors have also struggled in front of goal when playing away from home, so perhaps Jagiellonia will be able to take a lead into the second leg.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.