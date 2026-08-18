Arsenal, Barcelona receive Diego Simeone update on potential Julian Alvarez departure

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has provided a fresh update on future of Julian Alvarez amid interest from Arsenal and Barcelona.

Hansi Flick's side are in the market for a world-class forward following the departure of Robert Lewandowski in June, leaving Barca short of central-striking options at the top end of the field ahead of the new season.

It has been claimed that the Catalonians could swoop for Sporting Lisbon striker Luis Suarez, who has just enjoyed a 38-goal campaign for the Portuguese giants as they missed out on the Primeira Liga title to Porto.

There are also stunning reports that Barca could target Arsenal attacker Viktor Gyokeres this summer, however, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners would even remotely entertain a potential deal.

Mikel Arteta's side commence their Premier League title defence with the hosting of newly-promoted Coventry City on Friday night, when the Sky Blues will be looking to cause an almighty upset.

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'That's all there is to it' - Simeone provides Alvarez update

Atletico Madrid kick-start their La Liga campaign on Wednesday night at home to top-flight returnees Malaga, and in Tuesday's (August 18) press conference manager Simeone was quizzed on the situation of Alvarez.

”I think if the club owner(Gil Marin) spoke definitively, I think that is all there is to it. From that place, from the sporting point of view, we will try to take care of the person and the player," said the 56-year-old coach.

"We are hoping that he is in the condition he needs to be at his level. We do not see him in the right condition to play yet, I hope that in the next four days he evolves and is closer to what we want.”

As alluded to by Simeone, Atletico Madrid CEO Marin recently insisted that star attacker Alvarez is not for sale during this summer's transfer window amid interest from La Liga rivals Barcelona and Premier League champions Arsenal.

The Atletico chief also claimed that Barca had been disrespectful in their pursuit of the 2022 World Cup winner, who is not fit enough to feature for his side against newly-promoted Malaga on Wednesday night.

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Barca's striking need

Barcelona have stumbled through a rather unusual pre-season so far, with head coach Flick deprived of a large number of his senior stars, who have enjoyed extended breaks following the World Cup.

That has led to Barca fielding youthful XIs in friendly clashes against Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest and Udinese, waiting for the club's first-team heroes to return from their respective holidays.

However, even when all of Flick's squad are back on the La Liga, there will still be a striking gap at the centre of attack which needs to be filled after Polish legend Lewandowski left the club earlier this summer.