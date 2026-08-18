Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'agree personal terms' with PSG attacker ahead of proposed Anfield switch

Liverpool have reportedly agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye ahead of the summer transfer window deadline.

The Reds are in the midst of a summer of seismic change, with new head coach Andoni Iraola preparing for the fresh Premier League campaign - the club's first without Mohamed Salah since 2016-17.

Liverpool are potentially set to also wave goodbye to Netherlands international Cody Gapko, with the attacker wanted by Roberto De Zerbi to strengthen his forward options at Tottenham Hotspur.

Iraola's men have welcome World Cup-winning Spaniard Victor Munoz to Anfield but the offensive signings are not done just yet, with the Reds especially keen on PSG star Bradley Barcola.

The Frenchman is not a guaranteed starter at Parc des Princes and could move away to secure a guaranteed position in a Champions League starting XI, with Liverpool seemingly willing to provide that luxury.

© Imago / Naushad

Liverpool 'agree' five-year Mbaye deal

However, for all the talk of a potential Barcola switch to Merseyside, it is understood that one of the France international's PSG teammates is actually closer to a Liverpool switch, according to French outlet RMC Sport via Sky Sports News.

The report claims that the Reds have reached an agreement over a contract for Les Parisiens youngster Mbaye, who would be committed to the Anfield cause on a five-year deal until the summer of 2031.

It is believed that Premier League challengers Liverpool have beaten German giants Bayer Leverkusen in the race for the 18-year-old's heart, with Bundesliga side now focusing on other targets.

Although he played 10 times for Luis Enrique's side during the 2024-25 season, Mbaye truly broke onto the domestic and continental scene last term, providing six goal contributions across 32 games.

The teenager is also becoming an increasingly important part of Senegal's setup on the international stage, featuring in all four of his nation's matches as they reached the last 32 of the World Cup.

© Iconsport / Powerpics/Alamy

Should Liverpool sign Mbaye and Barcola?

With club legend Salah leaving and Federico Chiesa preparing for a move away, Liverpool's limited attacking options are threatening their ability to adapt under time pressure to Iraola's high-intensity tactics.

Deficiencies at the top of the pitch could be made even worse should Gakpo depart for North London and Spurs, meaning that the Reds would be smart to bring both Mbaye and Barcola to Anfield.

Playing second fiddle to arguably the best front three in world football at the moment, Barcola and Mbaye are likely to be attracted by the chance to be the stars of the show on Merseyside for Iraola's troops.