Coventry City transfer news: Sky Blues star 'in demand' after Frank Lampard signings, Championship clubs keen

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly one of a number of Championship clubs who are interested in Coventry City forward Ellis Simms.

On Monday, the Sky Blues confirmed that they had signed Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi in an alleged £9m deal.

Not only does Coventry's spending ahead of a return to the Premier League continue to increase, Frank Lampard currently has four strikers at his disposal.

Haji Wright, Simms and Brandon Thomas-Asante contributed 43 goals between them in the 2025-26 Championship.

As it stands, though, it appears as though one of that trio will depart the CBS Arena before the end of the summer transfer window.

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Simms wanted by Championship clubs

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Simms is wanted by a number of Championship clubs.

Coventry are allegedly expecting loan offers to be lodged for the striker, with Wolves said to be one of the teams that hold an interest.

Simms is seemingly yet to decide whether to entertain any offers to leave Coventry, but there are just 10-and-a-half months remaining on his contract.

A total of 40 goals and eight assists have come from 145 appearances in a Coventry shirt since 2023.

Despite that solid conversion rate, the former Everton youngster has only ever made 12 outings in the Premier League.

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Do Wolves need a player like Simms?

The majority of Wolves fans will insist that a new centre-midfielder and winger are required ahead of a new number one.

Adam Armstrong and Raul Jimenez are already viewed as Cesar Peixoto's two number nines.

Nevertheless, Armstrong can be used in a deeper role, while Jimenez is at the back end of his career.

Therefore, Wolves are not in a position to turn down an opportunity to sign Simms if they are able to negotiate a deal with Coventry.