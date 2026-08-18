Rodri to Barcelona: Pep Guardiola's influence 'revealed' as World Cup winner completes Man City exit

Barcelona have announced the statement signing of Rodri from Manchester City, bringing an end to his seven-year stay in the Premier League.

Rodri's future has been the subject of much speculation throughout the summer, largely due to the fact that he had entered the final year of his contract.

Real Madrid appeared to be the strongest contenders in the early stages of the summer, before their arch-rivals Barcelona joined the race for the 2026 World Cup Golden Ball winner.

Doubts from Rodri and Real Madrid over a move to the Santiago Bernabeu opened the door for the Blaugrana to reach an agreement over one of the biggest moves of the 2026 summer transfer window.

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Rodri completes Barcelona transfer

Barcelona have now officially confirmed the signing of the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, who will play his club football in his homeland for the first time since 2019.

As previously reported, Barcelona splashed the cash on a €76.5m (£64.4m) deal after previously failing with bids worth £40m and £55m.

Rodri has put pen to paper on a long-term contract until the summer of 2030, which, in theory, will see him play for Barcelona until the age of 34.

The 30-year-old has become Barcelona's fourth addition of the summer market, after the attacking trio of Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi and Jesse Bisiwu.

The latest addition to Hansi Flick's squad will be formally presented as a Barcelona player on Wednesday.

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Guardiola plays secret role in Rodri transfer

As per journalist Juanfe Sanz on El Chiringuito, Rodri leaned on his strong relationship with Pep Guardiola as part of his decision-making process.

The Spain international spoke to the former Man City boss in an effort to find clarity as he deliberated over his next steps, particularly whether to move to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Guardiola advised the midfielder to join the Catalan giants, believing the club's style of play would be a better fit for his game.

The 55-year-old's words of wisdom only added to Rodri's doubts about whether he would fit Jose Mourinho's tactical approach at Real Madrid.