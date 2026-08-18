Preview: Rayo Vallecano vs Alaves - prediction, team news, lineups

A 97th-minute penalty defeat on the opening day has left Rayo Vallecano with a point to prove when they open their home account against Alaves at the Estadio de Vallecas on Thursday evening in matchday two of the new LaLiga season.

The visitors arrive in high spirits after a convincing win over Getafe, but a trip to Vallecas is a very different proposition - and the head-to-head record between these two sides makes for uncomfortable reading for Alaves.

Match preview

Rayo’s season opener ended in frustration despite a promising start, with Alvaro Garcia giving them the lead as early as the fourth minute before Jon Guridi’s 52nd-minute penalty drew Sevilla level.

A second spot kick in the 97th minute - awarded despite Sevilla having been reduced to ten men moments earlier handed the visitors all three points in a 2-1 defeat that will have stung Benat San Jose’s side.

Returning to the Estadio de Vallecas for their first home game of the campaign, Rayo had a solid 2025-26 season in which they finished eighth in LaLiga with 50 points, with 41 goals scored across the entire campaign, and 44 conceded.

The head-to-head record against Thursday’s opponents should provide further encouragement, with Rayo having won four of the last five meetings between the two clubs.

Alaves claimed the only other victory, and the hosts have also won each of their last four home encounters against Alaves without conceding a single goal.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Alaves, meanwhile, made a bright start to the new campaign, capitalising on Getafe’s misfortune after Kiko Femenia was dismissed just before half-time with the game goalless.

Three second-half goals gave Quique Sanchez Flores’s side a comfortable opening-day victory and maximum points from their first outing.

The Basque club finished 14th last season with 43 points, and a leaky backline that conceded 56 goals across the campaign.

Throughout their campaign last season, they recorded just four wins and 11 defeats on the road.

The visitors have not won at the Estadio de Vallecas since 2018, when they claimed a remarkable 5-1 triumph.

The most recent meeting between the sides came in May, when Rayo secured a 2-1 away victory to complete the league double over Alaves, with the only blemish a Copa del Rey win for Alaves.

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

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Alaves La Liga form:

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Team News

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Rayo head into Thursday’s game without Luiz Felipe, who has been sidelined for around four months with a hamstring problem, while Marash Kumbulla is a doubt and could miss out.

Rayo have also been active in the transfer market this summer, though largely in terms of outgoings.

Chelsea paid around £16.3m for full-back Pep Chavarria, while Hull City secured defender Nobel Mendy for £19.7m, meaning Sanchez must work with a reshaped squad.

Augusto Batalla is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup despite the opening-day defeat, with Sergio Camello in attack for the hosts.

Alaves could name a fully fit squad for the trip to Vallecas, with Lucas Boye returning from injury.

Having failed to score in LaLiga across the previous four seasons, Mariano Diaz made an immediate impact from the bench against Getafe, finding the net and contributing assists for Alaves’ two other goals after coming on with 33 minutes remaining.

The impact looks certain to have earned Diaz a starting berth on Thursday, with the Dominican international expected to lead the line alongside Toni Martinez

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Ratiu, Lejeune, Ciss, Balliu; Valentin, Lopez; Frutos, Palazon, Garcia; Camello

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Otto, Koski, Tenaglia; Rebbach, Blanco, Rodriguez, Ibanez, Perez; Diaz, Martinez

We say: Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Alaves

Four home wins against Alaves without conceding a single goal is a record that commands respect, and with Perez’s side desperate to atone for a 97th-minute defeat on the opening day, the Estadio de Vallecas looks a hostile destination for visitors who won just four away games all of last season.

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