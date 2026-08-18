'That is not what we want': the reasons behind Real Madrid's collapse with Rodri

After the World Cup final, everything pointed to Rodri, named the best player of the tournament, joining Real Madrid this transfer window.

Both player and club wanted this relationship to begin this year. Around a month on from Spain's back-to-back World Cup triumph, the midfielder's destination will indeed be LaLiga, but at Barcelona, Real Madrid's fiercest rivals.

According to European outlets, Manchester City and Barcelona have reached an agreement for the midfielder's transfer worth £65m, of which £51.3m is guaranteed, with the remainder subject to targets set out in the contract.

Rodri's desire to return to Spanish football weighed heavily in the decision to complete the deal this window.

Barcelona gained the upper hand in the race for the midfielder over recent weeks, overtaking an offer from Real Madrid that was in a similar range and had the player's approval to negotiate with Manchester City.

However, the project put forward by Hansi Flick's side ultimately outweighed what Jose Mourinho and Florentino Perez had lined up in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid negotiated with Rodri, but with reservations

© Imago / Every Second Media

Real Madrid was the midfielder's primary target for a move. Over the course of the year, when asked about a return to Spanish football, he went as far as saying it would be "difficult to turn down" an approach from Real Madrid, despite having enjoyed a standout spell at Atletico Madrid back in 2018-19.

While playing for Atletico Madrid, Rodri had once dreamed of a move to Real Madrid. However, with Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric all in the squad at the time, Florentino did not pursue a deal for the midfielder. Manchester City, under Pep Guardiola, won the race back then.

By 2026, Real Madrid's stance had shifted. In search of a new name in midfield, following a drop in form from Eduardo Camavinga last season, Rodri came back onto the club's radar after the World Cup, but he was not a unanimous choice at the Valdebebas training ground.

The player's injury history, as well as his age (30), were seen as obstacles to investing around £65 million.

According to Marca, Real Madrid found themselves "forced" into pursuing the midfielder, without being certain he was the best option for the squad. In the 2024-25 season, the midfielder featured sparingly due to a knee ligament injury.

During the World Cup, Rodri showed he is still capable of performing at the highest level, completing 93 per cent of his passes throughout Spain's title-winning campaign.

Real Madrid, however, were not fully convinced he was the best option to strengthen their midfield.

Rodri raised doubts at Real Madrid and accepted Barcelona's project

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Rodri's style of play is not exactly what Real Madrid were looking for in the market.

There was no doubt the midfielder, who had entered the final year of his Manchester City contract, could add something to Mourinho's squad. However, the club were after a different type of player this window.

Enzo Fernandez, for example, was another name linked with Real Madrid, although the club officially denied any interest in the Argentinian midfielder in a statement.

The pair's styles of play differ, and while the Argentinian is considered one of the options to replace Rodri in Manchester City's midfield, he would be closer to what Real Madrid are actually looking for in the market.

"Rodri slows the pace of the ball down too much, and that is not what we are looking for" is one of the phrases repeated among those close to Real Madrid to explain the failed negotiations, according to Marca.

For Barcelona, the midfielder's profile, similar to that of Sergio Busquets, proved to be the ideal piece to complete Flick's midfield.

Barcelona had not been interested in bringing in the Spain captain until Frenkie de Jong's injury. In addition, the German manager spoke to Rodri by phone to present Barcelona's project for his future. Before reaching an agreement with Manchester City, the Spanish club also had two proposals rejected.

At Barcelona, Rodri will link up with several of his Spain teammates. Alongside the national team captain, Barcelona's squad includes Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi, Dani Olmo and Pedri, all of whom were crowned world champions in July in the United States.

Before making his Barcelona debut, Rodri will need to build up his match fitness. He did not take part in pre-season with Manchester City and only returned to the squad last Friday, ahead of the Community Shield against Arsenal, a match he was not involved in under Enzo Maresca.