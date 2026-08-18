Aston Villa 2026-27 Premier League preview: Prediction, fixtures, squad, depth chart

At a glance Manager Unai Emery, W72 D29 L37 in 138 PL games at Aston Villa First fixture Brighton (A), August 23, American Express Stadium, 2pm BST Summer activity Net +£109m; Manzambi (£59.5m) the club-record arrival; Rogers and Tielemans out Star player Ollie Watkins, 16G 3A in 37 PL appearances in 2025-26; top scorer and World Cup squad member Our prediction Sixth in the Premier League; Champions League group stage

Aston Villa enter 2026-27 as Europa League holders and fourth-placed Premier League finishers, a season defined by the contrast between a dreadful opening five games and Unai Emery's ability to turn the campaign into a trophy-winning one.

The ambition for 2026-27 is to prove that a fourth-placed finish and Champions League return are sustainable rather than the product of a one-off convergence, a task made harder by the departures of Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans, two of the squad's most influential performers over the past two years.

A club-record £59.5m deal for Swiss midfielder Johan Manzambi from Freiburg is the centrepiece of a rebuilding window in which Villa have generated a net profit of more than £100m, with the Rogers sale alone delivering £117m and fundamentally reshaping the squad's age profile and wage bill.

Here, Sports Mole previews Aston Villa's 2026-27 Premier League season, including fixtures, squad depth and the expectations for their campaign.

Aston Villa 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

Aston Villa open the campaign away at Brighton on Sunday, August 23, a fixture they won 4-3 in the corresponding game in 2025-26, but face an immediate step up when defending champions Arsenal visit Villa Park the following week for a Monday-night fixture under the lights.

A trip to newly-promoted Hull City follows before Nottingham Forest at home and Tottenham away complete the opening five, which Opta have rated as the 11th most difficult in the division; that mid-table difficulty rating could work in Villa's favour given their dreadful start to 2025-26, when they took three points from a run deemed the easiest in the league.

Champions League group-stage fixtures are set to begin in the second week of September, in between battles with Hull and Nottingham Forest.

2026-27 Premier League season Aston Villa fixtures Fixtures subject to change. All times UK local (BST Aug-Oct and from April; GMT Nov-Mar). Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off August 23 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Aston Villa A American Express Stadium 14:00 August 31 Aston Villa vs Arsenal H Villa Park 20:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off September 5 Hull City vs Aston Villa A MKM Stadium 17:30 September 12 Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest H Villa Park 15:00 September 19 Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa A Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 12:30 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off October 10 Aston Villa vs Brentford H Villa Park 15:00 October 17 Newcastle United vs Aston Villa A St. James' Park 15:00 October 24 Aston Villa vs Manchester City H Villa Park 15:00 October 31 Aston Villa vs Fulham H Villa Park 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off November 7 Manchester United vs Aston Villa A Old Trafford 15:00 November 21 Aston Villa vs Sunderland H Villa Park 15:00 November 28 Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa A Portman Road 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off December 2 Aston Villa vs Everton H Villa Park 20:00 December 5 Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace H Villa Park 15:00 December 12 Coventry City vs Aston Villa A CBS Arena 15:00 December 19 Chelsea vs Aston Villa A Stamford Bridge 15:00 December 26 Aston Villa vs Leeds United H Villa Park 15:00 December 30 Aston Villa vs Liverpool H Villa Park 20:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off January 2 AFC Bournemouth vs Aston Villa A Vitality Stadium 15:00 January 6 Everton vs Aston Villa A Everton Stadium 20:00 January 16 Aston Villa vs Manchester United H Villa Park 15:00 January 23 Fulham vs Aston Villa A Craven Cottage 15:00 January 30 Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town H Villa Park 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off February 6 Sunderland vs Aston Villa A Stadium of Light 15:00 February 10 Aston Villa vs AFC Bournemouth H Villa Park 20:00 February 20 Leeds United vs Aston Villa A Elland Road 15:00 February 27 Aston Villa vs Chelsea H Villa Park 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off March 3 Liverpool vs Aston Villa A Anfield 20:00 March 13 Aston Villa vs Hull City H Villa Park 15:00 March 20 Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa A City Ground 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off April 10 Aston Villa vs Brighton and Hove Albion H Villa Park 15:00 April 17 Arsenal vs Aston Villa A Emirates Stadium 15:00 April 24 Aston Villa vs Coventry City H Villa Park 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off May 1 Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa A Selhurst Park 15:00 May 8 Brentford vs Aston Villa A Gtech Community Stadium 15:00 May 15 Aston Villa vs Newcastle United H Villa Park 15:00 May 23 Manchester City vs Aston Villa A Etihad Stadium 15:00 May 30 Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur H Villa Park 16:00

Aston Villa summer 2026 transfer activity

Villa's summer has been driven by a clear financial imperative: the £117m sale of Rogers to Chelsea and £35m departure of Tielemans to Man United have generated income that dwarfs any previous summer in the club's history, with total confirmed receipts exceeding £210m against confirmed spending of approximately £101.5m.

The headline arrival is Manzambi, a 20-year-old Swiss international signed from Freiburg for a club-record £59.5m after he recorded seven goals and eight assists in all competitions in 2025-26, including a semi-final goal in the Europa League against Braga; Joao Gomes, arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £38m, is the second significant midfield addition as Emery reshapes his engine room.

Alejandro Garnacho has joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea, providing wide options on the left to partially replace Rogers's attacking output, while Digne's £8.5m sale to Paris Saint-Germain and Donyell Malen's £29.6m permanent move to Roma have also created gaps that Emery is understood to be actively looking to fill before the September 1 deadline.

Emiliano Martinez's future at the club is reported to be uncertain, with Juventus interested, and a departure of the Argentina international before the window closes would represent the single biggest remaining risk to the squad's competitive depth.

Window closes September 1, 2026 Aston Villa summer 2026 transfer activity ▲ Ins Johan Manzambi (CM) Freiburg £59.5m Joao Gomes (CM) Wolves £38m Modou Keba Cisse (CB) LASK Linz £4m Alejandro Garnacho (LW) Chelsea Loan ▼ Outs Morgan Rogers (AM) Chelsea £117m Youri Tielemans (CM) Man United £35m Donyell Malen (CF) Roma £29.6m Enzo Barrenechea (CM) Benfica £10.3m Lewis Dobbin (CM) Southampton £9m Lucas Digne (LB) PSG £8.5m Louie Barry (LW) Sheffield Wed Undisclosed Evann Guessand (CF) Crystal Palace Loan Net spend: +£109.4m | Total in: £101.5m | Total out: £210.9m

Aston Villa 2026-27 squad

Aston Villa's squad entering the season numbers approximately 22 senior players, a reduction from the bloated group of 2025-26, with Emery having used the window to lower the average age and shed fringe personnel who had accumulated over three summers of PSR-driven buying and selling.

The midfield is now the strongest department following the arrivals of Manzambi and Gomes, with Amadou Onana, Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn providing a settled core of experience that should handle the demands of a Champions League schedule without relying on academy players for cover.

The most vulnerable area is the left-back position, where Digne's departure has left Ian Maatsen as the only senior specialist at the time of writing; Villa are reportedly closing in on AC Milan's Pervis Estupinan as a replacement, but no deal had been confirmed.

Tammy Abraham's presence as backup to Watkins gives the squad a credible alternative in attack, but the loan departures of Guessand, Samuel Iling-Junior and Andres Garcia, combined with the permanent exits of Rogers, Malen, Dobbin and Barry, mean Villa are thinner in the wide attacking positions than at any point under Emery's management.

Aston Villa 2026-27 first-team squad Goalkeepers (3) Emiliano Martinez Marco Bizot Yasin Ozcan Defenders (8) Ezri Konsa Pau Torres Matty Cash Ian Maatsen Tyrone Mings Victor Lindelof Lamare Bogarde Modou Keba Cisse* Midfielders (8) Amadou Onana Boubacar Kamara John McGinn Emiliano Buendia Ross Barkley Johan Manzambi* Joao Gomes* George Hemmings Forwards (5) Ollie Watkins Tammy Abraham Leon Bailey Alejandro Garnacho* Alysson * Summer 2026 signing | PL squad registration not yet final.

Aston Villa 2026-27 predicted starting XI

Emery's settled 4-2-3-1 remains the expected formation, but the personnel changes since May are significant enough to reshape the attacking structure entirely: Manzambi inherits the number 10 role vacated by Rogers, while Garnacho takes the left-wing position and Buendia moves to the right side in the absence of a like-for-like Rogers replacement.

The double pivot of Kamara and Onana is the most settled area of the side and the most likely to be rotated with Gomes and McGinn when Champions League weeks demand it.

At left-back, Maatsen starts by default following Digne's departure, and Konsa and Torres are an established centre-back partnership that played together for the majority of the Europa League run; the only genuine selection debate is in goal, where Martinez's future depends on whether the reported Juventus interest materialises before the window closes.

Predicted XI (opening day) Aston Villa 4-2-3-1 Watkins Garnacho Manzambi Buendia Kamara Onana Maatsen Torres Konsa Cash Martinez ST Ollie Watkins LW Alejandro Garnacho CAM Johan Manzambi RW Emiliano Buendia CM Boubacar Kamara CM Amadou Onana LB Ian Maatsen CB Pau Torres CB Ezri Konsa RB Matty Cash GK Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa 2026-27 squad depth

The goalkeeper position has a clear hierarchy with Martinez first, Bizot second and Ozcan third, though any Martinez departure would elevate Bizot to the starting role with significantly less experience at the top level.

In defence, Mings and Lindelof provide experienced centre-back cover, and Cisse, signed from LASK Linz in a deal agreed in July 2025, adds a younger option at the back; Bogarde can cover at both full-back positions but is untested as a regular Premier League starter.

McGinn and Gomes give Emery genuine midfield rotation options without a visible drop in quality, and Barkley remains a capable squad contributor who made 22 appearances in 2025-26, but the attacking depth behind Watkins, Garnacho and Buendia is where the squad feels most exposed.

Abraham provides strong backup at centre-forward after scoring five goals in 17 starts following his January arrival from Besiktas, while Bailey offers a natural right-sided option and Alysson, signed from Gremio in the winter window, can cover across the front three despite limited minutes so far in English football.

Depth chart Aston Villa 4-2-3-1 Watkins Abraham Garnacho Bailey Buendia Bailey / Alysson Manzambi McGinn / Barkley Kamara Gomes Onana Gomes / McGinn Maatsen Bogarde Torres Mings Konsa Lindelof / Cisse Cash Bogarde Martinez Bizot / Ozcan

Unai Emery: Manager profile

Emery was appointed on November 1, 2022, when Villa were 17th in the Premier League and heading for a relegation fight under Steven Gerrard. He produced an immediate transformation that yielded a seventh-placed finish in his first partial season and a fourth-placed finish in 2023-24 that returned the club to the Champions League for the first time since 1982-83.

The 2024-25 campaign was the most frustrating of his tenure: a controversial final-day defeat at Man United denied Villa a Champions League return and dropped them out of the top five, an outcome that weighed heavily on the squad's morale heading into the following season. Emery responded by leaning into the Europa League, the competition he has won more times than any manager in history, and used it as the emotional engine that drove a fourth-placed Premier League finish and a 3-0 victory over Freiburg in the Istanbul final, his fifth Europa League title.

His tactical system is built around a 4-2-3-1 with aggressive pressing triggers from the front, width generated by the full-backs, and set-piece routines that were among the most productive in the division in 2025-26. The evolution across his four seasons has been towards a more pragmatic defensive structure without abandoning attacking intent; Villa conceded 49 goals in 2025-26 but took 23 points from losing positions, more than any other side in the top half.

Emery is renowned for his relentless attention to tactical detail, his emotional intensity on the touchline and his ability to build personal bonds with senior players; his contract runs until June 30, 2029, and there is no suggestion of any uncertainty around his position.

Premier League record at Aston Villa Unai Emery: managerial record Record P W D L Win% Aston Villa (PL) 138 72 29 37 52.2%

Ollie Watkins: Aston Villa's star player

Ollie Watkins enters his seventh Premier League season at Villa Park having established himself as the most consistent goalscorer in the club's modern history, with 16 goals and three assists in 37 league appearances in 2025-26 and 21 goals across all competitions, making him the top scorer for a second consecutive campaign.

The 30-year-old's season followed a pattern that has become familiar: a barren spell in the autumn, which included being dropped from the England squad, followed by a prolific run from April onwards that yielded 10 goals in seven weeks and included braces against Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the same campaign, a feat no other player in Premier League history had previously achieved.

Watkins was selected in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup and played five times during the tournament, underlining his status as a proven international-level forward even at a stage where his pace has begun to decline marginally from its peak.

With Rogers departed and no direct replacement signed, Watkins's movement and link-up play will be asked to carry an even greater share of Villa's attacking threat in 2026-27, and his ability to maintain output across a Champions League schedule will determine whether Emery's attack flourishes or falters.

2025-26 season stats Ollie Watkins: key stats 37 2025-26 PL apps 16 2025-26 PL goals 3 2025-26 PL assists 21 2025-26 all-comp goals 221 Career PL apps 24 England caps

Johan Manzambi: Aston Villa's one to watch

Johan Manzambi arrives at Villa Park as the most expensive signing in the club's history at £59.5m, and the weight of that fee will follow him from the first whistle at Brighton on August 23.

The 20-year-old Swiss international recorded seven goals and eight assists in 47 appearances for Freiburg across all competitions in 2025-26, including a crucial goal in the Europa League semi-final against Braga and an assist in the 4-1 win over RB Leipzig on the final day of the Bundesliga season.

Newcastle had also pursued the midfielder, but the promise of Champions League football helped Villa secure his signature, and Emery reportedly views him as a long-term replacement for Rogers rather than a short-term fix, with the ability to play as both a central midfielder and a more advanced creative player.

Manzambi's discipline record is the one concern: he collected four yellow cards and two red cards in 27 Bundesliga appearances in 2025-26, a rate that would translate into regular suspensions in a 50-game season across multiple competitions, and Emery will need to manage that intensity without dulling the aggression that makes him effective.

Aston Villa strengths and weaknesses

Aston Villa strengths and weaknesses Strengths European pedigree: Emery has competed in Europe for 18 consecutive years across all three UEFA competitions, providing a tactical and psychological edge that most Premier League managers cannot match in continental fixtures Resilience from losing positions: Villa took 23 points from behind in the Premier League in 2025-26, the most of any side in the top half, a pattern built on set-piece quality and substitute impact of 11 goals from the bench Financial flexibility: A net-positive transfer window of more than £100m gives Emery the capacity to add at least one more significant signing before the deadline, and keeps the club inside FFP and PSR limits heading into a Champions League campaign Weaknesses Attacking depth: The departures of Rogers (14 goals, 12 assists in 2025-26), Malen and Guessand leave Villa's forward line reliant on Watkins, Abraham and a loan player in Garnacho, with no proven Premier League creator behind Buendia Slow starts: Villa have taken a combined eight points from their opening five Premier League games across the past two seasons, a pattern that cost them a top-four challenge in 2024-25 and left them playing catch-up throughout 2025-26 Left-back vulnerability: With Digne sold to PSG and no confirmed replacement at the time of writing, Maatsen is the only senior left-back in the squad, leaving one injury away from deploying a centre-back or academy player in that position

Aston Villa pre-season results

Villa's pre-season record of three wins and four defeats hardly inspires confidence, though the quality of opposition, which included Porto, Real Sociedad, Bayern Munich and Borussia Monchengladbach, should temper concern about the results themselves.

The 5-0 demolition of Walsall in the opener was followed by three consecutive defeats across Portugal and Birmingham before the Asia tour produced back-to-back victories against Indonesia All-Stars (3-1) and BG Pathum United (3-1); the final two friendlies, against Bayern in Hong Kong and Gladbach, both ended in narrow 2-1 losses.

The Lions also lost the UEFA Super Cup 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain on August 12 in a competitive fixture that fell between the final two friendlies, despite threatening an almighty shock through wonderkid Madjo.

Aston Villa friendly results 2026 W L L W W L L 3 Won 0 Drawn 4 Lost 42.9% Win rate

Aston Villa 2026-27 season prediction

The opening five fixtures present a manageable path to a solid start: Brighton away is winnable, Hull are newly promoted, and the Forest and Brentford home games either side of the Tottenham trip should yield enough points to avoid a repeat of the disastrous 2025-26 opening, provided Manzambi and Garnacho have settled into Emery's system by early September.

The Champions League schedule will be the defining variable; Emery has competed at this level for 18 consecutive years across multiple clubs, but Villa's squad depth is demonstrably thinner than it was in 2024-25 when they last played in the competition, and a demanding European group could expose the lack of attacking alternatives behind Watkins and Garnacho.

The loss of Rogers is the single biggest on-pitch risk to the campaign; his 14 goals and 12 assists in 2025-26 were not just a statistical output but a tactical fulcrum around which Emery built his attacking patterns, and whether Manzambi can replicate that influence in his first Premier League season, at the age of 20, against the physical intensity of English football, is the question around which the entire season turns.

Villa are predicted to finish sixth in 2026-27, within touching distance of the top four but short of the consistency needed to repeat last season's fourth-placed finish, with Watkins as the top scorer and a Champions League group-stage exit allowing the squad to refocus on a league run-in that brings Newcastle and Tottenham to Villa Park in the final two home matches.