Transfer news and rumours today: Defender set for Aston Villa medical, Jamal Musiala fitness latest

The transfer window is gradually approaching its climax, with English clubs looking to complete their business before the start of the new 2026-27 season.

With several big-money moves and important deals beginning to take shape, Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer stories, rumours and developments doing the rounds this morning.

Aston Villa close to signing a new defender?

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This has been another massive window for Villa, with the Midlands club having already signed six new players.

They have also sold the likes of Morgan Rogers, Youri Tielemans, Donyell Malen and Lucas Digne, while Ollie Watkins has been linked with a move to a Saudi Pro League club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Villa are close to signing West Ham United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka on loan.

The former Manchester United full-back is expected to join on loan, with Villa holding a mandatory obligation to sign him permanently next summer.

Romano claims that Wan-Bissaka is set to undergo a medical, while Zion Suzuki and Matteo Ruggeri are also expected to be announced.

West Ham confirm new signing

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West Ham United have confirmed the signing of Joel Piroe from Leeds United this summer.

Piroe joined the Whites from Swansea City in the summer of 2023 and made an instant impact.

In his first season, Piroe scored 14 goals, before improving his tally to 19 goals in the Championship during the 2024-25 campaign.

However, the striker found life more difficult in the Premier League, managing just one goal in 21 appearances.

According to Ben Jacobs, Piroe has joined from Leeds on a season-long loan, with a conditional obligation to buy that will be triggered if the Hammers secure promotion.

Jamal Musiala fitness latest

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Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala collapsed on the pitch once again during a friendly match, raising fresh concerns over his health.

The German champions fully expect Musiala to continue playing at the highest level, with his participation in the matches against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim having been considered completely safe.

Musiala has confirmed that he is suffering from absence seizures, which caused him to collapse twice in the space of four days during matches against Heidenheim and Leipzig.

However, Bayern believe that the condition can be treated, although it remains to be seen how Vincent Kompany manages the attacker throughout the season.

"I have been diagnosed with brief, temporary, but treatable, absence seizures caused by a neurological dysfunction," Musiala said.

"These can lead to the kind of incidents that occurred recently, such as the match against Leipzig or the game in Heidenheim.

"I know they might look scary at first glance, but for me, they are currently just part of my everyday life. I am receiving excellent medical care for this and remain very optimistic."