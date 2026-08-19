Leeds United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Nottingham Forest: Gudmundsson, Gnonto latest

Leeds United start their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a visit to Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

Having finished in 14th position in their first campaign back in the top flight, Daniel Farke and his squad are aiming for higher this time around.

After a pre-season campaign that has featured wins over Liverpool and RB Leipzig, as well as a draw with Manchester United across normal time, the Lilywhites are optimistic of another productive season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Leeds' latest injury and suspension news before their trip to the City Ground, the first of two visits that they are making in three days courtesy of their EFL Cup second round tie.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: September 5 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Gabriel Gudmundsson has been no stranger to hamstring issues across recent months, and the latest injury in that area sustained against Liverpool is expected to keep him sidelined here.

However, the left-back will hope to return before the September international break.

Wilfried Gnonto

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: August 30 (Brentford)

Wilfried Gnonto finds himself in a similar position to Gudmundsson having suffered a hamstring injury during pre-season.

As it stands, the hope is that the Italy international will be able to return before the end of the month.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Ilia Gruev is making progress in his recovery from the knee injury that he sustained in April, highlighted by his recent return to light training.

At the same time, there is no specific date or timeline for the midfielder's first piece of game time at this stage.

LEEDS' SUSPENSION LIST

Leeds have no players banned for the visit to the City Ground.