Preview: Besiktas vs Kauno Zalgiris - prediction, team news, lineups

Besiktas host Kauno Zalgiris at Tupras Stadyumu on Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff-round tie, with a place in this season's league phase at stake and the return fixture scheduled for August 27 in Kaunas.

The two clubs will meet for the first time in European competition, with the Turkish side strong favourites on paper against a Lithuanian champion team that dropped into the Europa League after a heavy defeat in Champions League qualifying.

Match preview

Besiktas booked their place in the playoff round with a disciplined 1-0 victory over Hradec Kralove, with Vaclav Cerny's goal securing a 2-0 aggregate win and extending the Black Eagles' run to four consecutive clean sheets in European qualifying.

Vincenzo Italiano's side have also made a positive start to their domestic campaign, opening the Super Lig season with a narrow 1-0 victory over Eyupspor following a third-place finish last term.

Defensive organisation has been one of the defining features of Italiano's early tenure, and the Italian has significantly strengthened his options during the summer, with Alexander Nubel, Kassoum Ouattara, Leandro Trossard and Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic all arriving as part of an ambitious recruitment drive.

With home advantage at Tupras Stadyumu and considerably greater individual quality throughout the squad, Besiktas should be confident of establishing a healthy advantage before next week's return leg in Lithuania.

© Imago

Kauno Zalgiris, by contrast, arrive in Istanbul after suffering a brutal lesson in the Champions League qualifying rounds – beaten 7-1 on aggregate by Dinamo Zagreb, losing 5-0 in Croatia before suffering another 2-1 defeat at home.

Zeljko Sopic's side did respond with a 2-0 victory over Hegelmann between the two Champions League fixtures, while they drew 1-1 with Transinvest in their most recent outing, results that have left Kauno Zalgiris second in the A Lyga, just one point behind the leaders.

Their route to the Europa League playoff round included victories over Drita and KI Klaksvik in Champions League qualifying, but the gulf in quality against Dinamo Zagreb was exposed over the two legs.

Sopic will therefore be demanding a much more disciplined defensive display in Istanbul, as Zalgiris will need to avoid the mistakes that proved costly against Dinamo if they are to prevent another heavy defeat against a Besiktas side that possesses significantly greater attacking quality.

Besiktas Europa League form:

W

W

W

W

Besiktas form (all competitions):

Kauno Zalgiris form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

L

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Seskim

Besiktas have no fresh injury concerns following their victory over Eyupspor, with Italiano expected to hand competitive debuts to several of his summer arrivals as he continues to integrate the new additions into his squad.

Ouattara is available again after serving his suspension following his red card in the first leg against Hradec Kralove.

Emmanuel Agbadou and Tiago Djalo are expected to continue in central defence, while Salih Ozcan appears to have moved ahead of Wilfred Ndidi in the defensive midfield position.

Italiano therefore has the personnel to maintain the compact and well-organised structure that has helped Besiktas keep four successive clean sheets in Europe.

Kauno Zalgiris also have no major fitness concerns, although Sopic could make changes to his defensive setup after the problems his side experienced against Dinamo Zagreb.

Amine Benchaib has been one of their standout performers this season and should continue from the wing, while Renan Oliveira is expected to lead the attack.

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Bulut, Djalo, Agbadou, Yilmaz; Ozcan; Cerny, Olaitan, Kokcu, Trossard; Kilicsoy

Kauno Zalgiris possible starting lineup:

Svedkauskas; Kastrati, Tolordava, Hernandez, Edokpolor; Karashima, Silvka; Burba, Krekovic, Benchaib; Oliveira

We say: Besiktas 3-0 Kauno Zalgiris

Besiktas' superior individual quality, home advantage and defensive record make them overwhelming favourites heading into the first leg.

Kauno Zalgiris showed against Dinamo Zagreb that they can struggle when faced with opponents possessing greater technical quality, and Italiano's side should have enough attacking firepower to exploit those weaknesses.

We expect Besiktas to control the game from the outset and establish a commanding advantage.



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