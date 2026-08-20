Everton's relegation chances discussed ahead of Premier League opener vs. Crystal Palace

Ahead of Everton's 2026-27 Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, Sports Mole's Football Editor discusses whether the Toffees could struggle this season.

Matt Law, Football Editor: "The transfer business has been a bit odd"

Everton vs. Crystal Palace Premier League Match Preview

It has been a mixed bag. They had some decent pre-season performances, including a win over Newcastle and a draw against Lille, but also a defeat to Stuttgart.

There is an undercurrent of unease with Everton at the moment. I think a lot of people feel they could have a difficult season. The transfer business has been a bit odd.

The Dwight McNeil and Brennan Johnson swap deal is an interesting one. Johnson really found it difficult at Palace and will need to hit the ground running.

Tyrique George is a talented player, but there is not a huge amount to suggest he will be a real standout. The interesting signing for me is Hayden Hackney in midfield.

He was hugely impressive at Middlesbrough and has a strong reputation, but he is unproven at the top level. Merlin Rohl has also completed a permanent move after an impressive loan spell last season.

I know there is a lot of unrest among Everton fans. They want to do something more impactful in the final stages of the window. They are not going to spend £80m on a top-drawer player.

But they need to bolster their squad. Last season they lost 15 games, finishing 13th. If they do not do some good business in the final stages of the window, they could find themselves in that pack of teams that struggles this season.

The pre-season performances have been encouraging, but I do not read too much into pre-season. If they start badly, they have a difficult run of fixtures: Bournemouth away in game two, then Man United, then Tottenham.

You could find yourself four games in with a point on the board and growing unrest in the stands. David Moyes is an extremely experienced head coach, but he will know he needs to strengthen.

That starting 11, for me, is short of what an Everton side should look like. Looking at the top six or seven, and adding Brentford and Bournemouth into the mix, are Everton genuinely better than the teams finishing 13th, 14th, or 15th?

I see Leeds as being in better shape. Palace could have a better season. Fulham I think will have a better season too. Suddenly you are naming 12 or 13 teams likely to finish above them.

It might be a bold call and Everton might finish seventh; that is just how football works sometimes.

But losing Seamus Coleman, while he did not play much, removes that kind of character and experience from the dressing room. They have lost some really good characters in experienced players.

They still have quality, though: Branthwaite will be looking to get back to his best after injury, Michael Keane, Tarkowski, and Dewsbury-Hall, who is a player I rate highly.

I just do not see enough to suggest it will be a season where they push for the top half. If they do not make a good start, I think they could find themselves looking over their shoulder come Christmas.