Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick issues update with at least two more signings expected this summer

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has said that the club are working to further strengthen their squad before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have made three first-team signings this summer, boosting their midfield with the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, while Karl Darlow has been brought in as the back-up goalkeeper to number one Senne Lammens.

Man United are said to be closing in on a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, while the club are also believed to be keen to sign a new left-back.

When asked about the possibility of a new left-back arriving, Carrick said that the Red Devils are "looking to strengthen the squad".

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Man United expected to sign new midfielder, left-back before end of transfer window

"I just think we're looking to strengthen the squad. We're certainly working towards that, making the most of the situation that we have and trying to improve things and trying to move forward," Carrick told reporters during Thursday's press conference.

"You know, I said the same thing to you last time. So, yeah, certainly trying to make the most of the opportunities to finish the window stronger than we went into it. And I think we're a good way to doing that, so far."

Man United have been heavily linked with a move for Newcastle United's Lewis Hall this summer, but a deal for the England international is regarded as unlikely.

Hall is now believed to be in talks with Newcastle over a new contract.

Jorge Salinas has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford from Racing Santander, but Atletico Madrid are viewed as the favourites for the Spaniard.

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Hall, Salinas, Balde among Man United's left-back targets

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde is also on the club's radar heading into the latter stages of the market.

However, Balde is said to be happy at Barcelona and not looking to leave the Catalan giants before the end of the transfer window.

Luke Shaw is currently Man United's only recognised senior left-back, with Harry Amass, 19, potentially leaving before the end of the transfer window.

Patrick Dorgu, meanwhile, is now viewed by Carrick as an option further forward, with the Denmark international expected to battle Matheus Cunha and Marcus Rashford for the left-sided attacking spot this season.