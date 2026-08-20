Hull City lineup vs. Man United: Predicted XI for the Tigers as head coach Sergej Jakirovic deals with significant injury issues

Hull City will be without the services of a number of first-team players for Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Eliot Matazo, Darko Gyabi, Jack Butland, Oscar Zambrano, Charlie Hughes, Joe Gelhardt and Hidemasa Morita are all out of this weekend's fixture with the 20-time English champions due to fitness problems.

Meanwhile, Cody Drameh and Matty Jacob face late fitness tests before it can be determined whether the pair will be available for selection.

Head coach Sergej Jakirovic will be able to name some new signings in his starting side, though, with Nobel Mendy in line to feature in the middle of the defence.

Konstantinos Tzolakis, Jens Hjerto-Dahl and Elliot Stroud are also expected to make their first appearances for the promoted outfit this weekend.

Oli McBurnie scored 19 times in all competitions for the club last season, and the 29-year-old is set to feature in the final third of the field.

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Tzolakis; Coyle, Ajayi, Mendy, Giles; Slater, Crooks; Belloumi, Hjerto-Dahl, Stroud; McBurnie

> Click here to see how Man United could line up against Hull City