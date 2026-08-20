Man United lineup vs. Hull City: Predicted XI for the Red Devils including decisions on debuts for Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos

Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos are both in line to make their competitive debuts for Manchester United in Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash with Hull City.

Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte are both out of the contest through injury, while Mason Mount and Karl Darlow face late fitness tests for Michael Carrick's side.

Benjamin Sesko has been back in training following a shin injury and could be involved in the squad, although a start is highly unlikely, with Bryan Mbeumo expected to be given the nod through the middle for the 20-time English champions.

Lisandro Martinez's lack of pre-season minutes could count against the Argentina international when it comes to a start this weekend.

Ayden Heaven may therefore be given the nod alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the defence.

Bruno Fernandes will captain the Red Devils from the number 10 spot, while Matheus Cunha could be given the nod over Patrick Dorgu and Marcus Rashford down the left.

Right-back is the other interesting spot, with Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui both battling Diogo Dalot; the latter may ultimately be given the position in the starting side.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Amad, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

> Click here to see how Hull could line up against Man United