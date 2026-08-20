Man United injury news: Will Benjamin Sesko, Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt, Karl Darlow be available vs. Hull City?

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has suggested that both Benjamin Sesko and Karl Darlow will be in the squad for Saturday's Premier League opener at Hull City.

Neither Sesko nor Darlow were involved in Man United's pre-season.

Sesko has been missing since the end of last season with a shin injury, while new signing Darlow has been absent after undergoing a minor procedure at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

However, the duo are both in line to be included in the squad against Hull.

Matthijs de Ligt will again be absent despite returning to training, as the Netherlands international recovers from a back operation.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Sesko, Darlow set to feature in Man United squad at Hull

Mason Mount, meanwhile, is seen as a doubt for the clash with Hull; the midfielder has been missing since the pre-season game with Paris Saint-Germain on August 8 due to a foot injury.

"Yeah, Karl's [Darlow] trained this week. He's back training, so he's in good shape. Matt's [De Ligt] obviously been out for a long period of time, but he's training and great to have him back," Carrick told reporters during his press conference.

"Well, he won't be involved, but he's in good shape and moving in a good direction. So that's really a good bonus for us, at this stage to have him back.

"Ben's [Sesko] back training. So that's again another positive. Looking forward to having him back around the group and getting him some minutes as well. And then managing Mason [Mount] a little bit, but he's very close, so it's touch and go for the weekend really, if not, going into next week."

© Imago / PA Images

Carrick: 'Hull not an easy opponent for Man United'

Carrick has also played down claims that Man United have a favourable start to the season with back-to-back games against promoted outfits Hull and Ipswich Town.

"Well, I think, first of all, for all of us that know this league, there's no favourable start. I think it's a tough start for both teams, but not getting past Saturday," said the Man United head coach.

"I think a newly promoted team away from home is a tough, tough game. Having been involved in them in the past, so fully aware of what's at stake, what's coming at us on Saturday, what we've got to be ready for.

"So it's not favourable, I think. It's an easy thing to throw out there, but it's pretty ridiculous and it's certain we're not taking it that way at all.

"I think certainly for teams coming up in the league, for the most part, there tends to be quite a few changes within the playing group. So it's always the challenge when you're playing against them.

"There's that freshness, there's that buzz around the football club of coming into the Premier League and what that brings. So again, we're fully aware of that. We'll be prepared, obviously, mentally and physically. We've done a lot of work anyway, but mentally we'll be prepared. We know what the game's going to bring and how good we need to be to get the right result."

Man United finished third in last season's Premier League table to secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Our video preview of Hull vs. Man United can be seen below: