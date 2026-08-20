Newcastle United injury, suspension list and return dates for Liverpool: Joelinton, Joe Willock latest

New boss Matthias Jaissle will oversee his first competitive fixture in charge of Newcastle United when they welcome Liverpool to St James' Park for their Premier League opener on Sunday.

The 38-year-old manager takes charge of a Newcastle side undergoing a rebuild following the departure of former boss Eddie Howe and several key figures, with Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon also leaving over the summer.

Jaissle also has some injury concerns to deal with ahead of Sunday's game, although the team was boosted by the return of veteran defender Fabian Schar in the pre-season friendly against Strasbourg last time out.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Newcastle's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's opener against Liverpool at St James' Park.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 14 (vs. Leeds United)

Joelinton featured in Newcastle's pre-season games against Valencia and Everton but was sidelined for the matches against Bayer Leverkusen and Strasbourg.

Jaissle confirmed in a press conference that the Brazilian midfielder will miss the opening weeks of the new season, meaning he is not expected to feature against Liverpool this weekend.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: August 29 (vs. Tottenham Hotspur)

Tino Livramento withdrew from England's World Cup squad due to a calf injury, which also kept the right-back out of all of Newcastle's pre-season games.

While Livramento is believed to be working his way back to full fitness and is close to a return, Sunday's opener against Liverpool is expected to come too soon for the defender.

© Imago

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: Unknown

Joe Willock was forced off in the 87th minute of Newcastle's game against Strasbourg last time out, although the nature of his injury has not been confirmed.

It is also unclear whether Willock will be fit to feature this weekend, leaving the midfielder as a doubt for this weekend’s match.

NEWCASTLE SUSPENSION LIST

Newcastle have no players suspended for this weekend's opener against Liverpool.

