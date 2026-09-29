Newcastle United transfer news: Europa League club reveals plan to sign Magpies star

Besiktas president Serdal Adali has revealed that he plans to sign Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock during the winter transfer window.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to life under Matthias Jaissle, contributing three goals from five starts and two substitute outings in all competitions.

With 22 goals and 11 assists from 189 appearances since his arrival in 2021, the versatile Englishman has proven his worth at St James' Park.

However, Willock has less than a year remaining on his contract, putting him in a position where he could sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January.

Adali has now opened up on how Besiktas plan to sign Willock at the start of 2027, after initially missing out in the summer.

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Besiktas chief reveals plans for Newcastle's Willock

As quoted by talkSPORT, Adali has claimed that Newcastle turned down an offer of £20m for Willock in the summer.

He said: "There were players we couldn’t sign in the summer. Our manager wanted Joe Willock from day one, it was Willock, Willock, Willock.

"Nobody knows this, but I brought Willock’s whole family to Istanbul. They even picked out a house, and they had video calls with Vincenzo Italiano and Onder [Ozen, the football director] at least ten times. Furthermore, we went to see the player in person twice.

"He could sign in the mid-season. They asked for £20m. We can sign in January, and I will.

"Joe Willock was the player the coach wanted but was missing. We really need him there."

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Will Willock leave Newcastle for Besiktas?

After an ineffective 2025-26 campaign, it came as somewhat of a surprise that Jaissle kept Willock in his squad prior to his first season with the Magpies.

Even more so, should Adali's claim be correct, many Newcastle fans will be shocked that a £20m offer for Willock was turned down.

However, Jaissle's faith in Willock is currently being repaid, and it feels inevitable that negotiations will start or continue with regards to a new contract.

Everything will now come down to where Willock sees the next phase of his career. An ambitious Besiktas, who are third in the Super Lig table, may be viewed as an attractive destination for a new challenge when he has spent his career in England with Arsenal and Newcastle.