Preview: Malta vs Gibraltar - prediction, team news, lineups

Malta will be aiming to make it four straight wins in all competitions when they continue their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign at home to Gibraltar on Thursday evening.

The Reds beat Andorra 2-1 in their opening match of the tournament, while Gibraltar played out a goalless draw with Andorra in their first game.

Match preview

Malta will enter Thursday's game off the back of three straight wins in all competitions, including a 2-1 success over Andorra in their first match of the 2026-27 Nations League.

The Reds were in friendly action last time out, beating Liechtenstein 2-0, while they were also 2-0 winners over Azerbaijan on June 5, so it has been a strong period for Emilio De Leo's side.

Malta are currently top of Group 1 of League D; due to the removal of League D for the 2028-29 edition of the tournament, all teams currently at that level will be promoted to League C.

The Reds have beaten Gibraltar in the two previous meetings between the two countries, including a 1-0 success in a friendly back in September 2023.

De Leo's team will be feeling good about themselves at this moment in time given their recent results, and they will be targeting two more wins in the Nations League during this international break, with Andorra also heading to Malta on October 4.

© Imago / Pixsell

Gibraltar, meanwhile, opened their Nations League challenge with a goalless draw against Andorra, which has left them second in Group 1 of League D on one point.

This match represents Gibraltar's final Nations League fixture during this international period, but they will take on Liechtenstein in a friendly on October 5.

Scott Wiseman's side currently sit 202nd in the FIFA rankings, while Malta are 161st.

Gibraltar have a record of five wins, six draws and nine defeats from their 20 previous matches in the Nations League, and they actually operated in League C in 2022-23.

Liam Walker is the national team's all-time leading goalscorer with eight.

Team News

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Malta head coach De Leo will make changes to the side that started the friendly against Liechtenstein last time out, with Paul Mbong set to be among the players to return.

Irvin Cardona has scored three times for the national side, and the 29-year-old is once again expected to feature in the final third of the field.

Matthew Guillaumier will again captain Malta from the middle of the midfield, but James Carragher is a notable absentee from the current squad.

Gibraltar, meanwhile, will have ex-Manchester United attacker James Scanlon - now of Arsenal - in their starting team for the contest with Malta.

There are not expected to be any real surprises in the Gibraltar side, with Dan Bent also set to start.

Tjay De Barr has scored four times for the national team and should feature in the final third of the field, while there is also likely to be a spot for Dylan Borge.

Malta possible starting lineup:

Bonello; Muscat, Shaw, Pepe, Camenzuli; Guillaumier, Satariano; Chouaref, Teuma, P Mbong; Cardona

Gibraltar possible starting lineup:

Banda; Bent, Lopes, Valarino; Ronan, Mason, Torrilla, Pozo, Scanlon; De Barr, Borge

We say: Malta 2-0 Gibraltar

Malta are in a good place at the moment, and we are expecting the home team to be too strong for Gibraltar in Thursday's Nations League fixture.