Thursday's UEFA Nations League predictions including Portugal vs. Wales

Today's UEFA Nations League predictions include a clash between Portugal and Wales, in addition to a standout match between Netherlands and Germany.

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Andorra and Malta will begin their respective 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaigns with a contest on Thursday night.

Due to the removal of League D for the 2028-29 edition of the tournament, all teams will be promoted from League C.

We say: Andorra 1-2 Malta

Malta have a strong record against Andorra, and we are backing the Reds to navigate their way to a win in their first match in the 2026-27 tournament.

> Click here to read our full preview for Andorra vs. Malta, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Liechtenstein and Lithuania will lock horns in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday evening.

Both sides are competing in League D, and due to the removal of League D for the 2028-29 edition of the tournament, all teams will be promoted from League C.

We say: Liechtenstein 1-2 Lithuania

We are expecting this to be a close match in terms of the scoreline, but Lithuania have enough quality to navigate their way to all three points in their tournament opener.

> Click here to read our full preview for Liechtenstein vs. Lithuania, including team news and predicted lineups

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Xavi and Jurgen Klopp will make their international management debuts on Thursday night when the Netherlands lock horns with Germany in a blockbuster UEFA Nations League opener in Amsterdam.

These two European heavyweights will be competing in League A Group 2 alongside Serbia and Greece, with a top-two finish required to secure their spot in the quarter-finals.

We say: Netherlands 2-2 Germany

Thursday’s contest promises to be a highly intriguing and unpredictable affair between two powerful nations entering new eras and keen to make a positive start under fresh management.

While the Netherlands boast an exceptional home record with just one defeat in Amsterdam since October 2023 (W11 D4), Germany have found the net in each of their last 13 internationals and we can see the spoils being shared here in an entertaining stalemate.

> Click here to read our full preview for Netherlands vs. Germany, including team news and predicted lineups

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Norway will host Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday evening.

The two teams are competing in Group 4 of League A in the 2026-27 tournament alongside the holders of the trophy Portugal and Craig Bellamy's Wales.

We say: Norway 2-1 Denmark

This is a really interesting match, and we are expecting it to be close on Thursday in terms of the scoreline. However, Norway's quality in the final third of the field should be enough for them to secure all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Norway vs. Denmark, including team news and predicted lineups

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Defending champions Portugal will be aiming to make a winning start to their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign when they host Wales on Thursday night.

Portugal are the holders of the trophy and indeed the most successful side in the history of the Nations League, having won the competition twice (2019 and 2025).

We say: Portugal 3-1 Wales

Wales are missing a number of important players for this match, and we are finding it incredibly hard to back against Portugal, who have so much quality throughout their side.

> Click here to read our full preview for Portugal vs. Wales, including team news and predicted lineups

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Two European countries who failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup butt heads at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade, as Serbia play host to Greece in their opening UEFA Nations League fixture on Thursday night.

Both nations will test their mettle in League A Group 2 alongside Germany and the Netherlands, with a top-two finish required to progress to the quarter-finals.

We say: Serbia 1-2 Greece

A closely-contested battle could be on the cards in Belgrade between two nations desperate to make an early statement, and Greece can take some comfort from the fact that the away side has prevailed in the previous two head-to-head meetings.

While Serbia are currently lacking their usual firepower up front, Greece are set to have several exciting players on show and that extra creative spark may help the visitors kick-start their campaign with a slender victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Serbia vs. Greece, including team news and predicted lineups

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Kicking off their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign, Austria will host Israel for Thursday's League B Group 3 opener.

Their clash in Linz is the first of four fixtures apiece across the next fortnight, in a group also featuring Kosovo and the Republic of Ireland.

We say: Austria 3-1 Israel

With a well-established style of play and a range of attacking threat, Austria should prove too powerful for their opening Group 3 opponents.

The hosts won both of their home games against Israel in qualifying for Euro 2020 and Qatar 2022, and that sequence will continue on Thursday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Austria vs. Israel, including team news and predicted lineups

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Kicking off their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign in Pristina, the Republic of Ireland will visit Kosovo for Thursday's League B Group 3 opener.

After both endured agony in the World Cup playoffs, their clash will be the first of four fixtures apiece across the next fortnight, in a group also featuring Austria and Israel.

We say: Kosovo 2-2 Republic of Ireland

Kosovo are a tough nut to crack in Pristina, with the playoff final loss to Turkey the only defeat in their last 10 home fixtures. Meanwhile, Ireland have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine competitive away games, conceding at least twice on five occasions.

So, the injury-hit visitors may be ranked higher than their hosts, but they will do well to secure an opening-day draw.

> Click here to read our full preview for Kosovo vs. Republic of Ireland, including team news and predicted lineups