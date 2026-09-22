Preview: Austria vs Israel - prediction, team news, lineups

Kicking off their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign, Austria will host Israel for Thursday's League B Group 3 opener.

Their clash in Linz is the first of four fixtures apiece across the next fortnight, in a group also featuring Kosovo and the Republic of Ireland.

Match preview

Despite finishing second in their section last time around, Austria were subsequently beaten by Serbia in the Nations League playoffs and missed out on promotion to League A.

Ralf Rangnick's side more than made up for that disappointment in World Cup qualifying, though, as they cruised through to the 2026 finals: six wins from eight and a goal difference of plus 18 saw them beat Bosnia to top spot in Group H.

Having then escaped the first phase in North America - by beating Jordan and dramatically drawing with Algeria, either side of a defeat to Argentina - they then lost to eventual champions Spain in the last 32.

Still, that run finally ended Austria's long wait to play a World Cup knockout match, having failed to advance beyond the first or second group stage since 1954.

With a contract renewal already agreed before the tournament, Rangnick has stayed on to oversee Das Team's upcoming Nations League campaign and their quest to reach Euro 2028.

During the last edition of this competition, only two teams scored more goals than Austria in League B - and they continued that form en route to the World Cup - so the top seeds will expect to make a fast start in Group 3.

© Iconsport / Ipp

While their hosts are ranked 23rd by FIFA, Israel sit 76th in the global standings, having missed out on yet another major finals earlier this year.

Ran Ben Shimon's side finished third in qualifying Group I, failing to make the World Cup playoffs as they trailed home behind rampant Norway and runners-up Italy.

Then, in two summer friendlies, the Sky Blue and Whites drew 2-2 with Georgia and beat Albania 1-0.

Although Israel have gone four games without defeat, they have also won just two of the last seven, and their most recent Nations League campaign followed a similar vein.

After suffering relegation in the previous edition - only one win from six left them rock-bottom of Group 2 - they must start a quest to regain League A status on Thursday.

Perhaps Israel's toughest test awaits in Austria, where they were beaten in qualifying for both Euro 2020 and Qatar 2022 while conceding a total of seven goals.

Austria form (all competitions):

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Israel form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Rangnick has called up seven uncapped players for this international period, as Austria search for fresh impetus with their old guard fading.

All-time top scorer Marko Arnautovic - who was on target when they last met Israel in November 2021 - has retired from national-team duty, while Marcel Sabitzer is taking a break.

Furthermore, captain David Alaba has not been selected as he remains without a club, and utility man Konrad Laimer has been sidelined by an adductor injury.

In the absence of Arnautovic, LASK striker Sasa Kalajdzic will hope to start up front at his home ground, but Junior Adamu and Michael Gregoritsch are also in contention.

Meanwhile, Israel's attack should be led by either Dor Turgeman or Tai Baribo, both of whom play their club football in MLS.

Dor Peretz - who also scored when these nations last met - is the visitors' key creator, while Ajax forward Oscar Gloukh will also expect to start.

Defensive trio Stav Lemkin, Itay Rotman and Or Blorian must all miss out due to injury.

Austria possible starting lineup:

A. Schlager; Posch, Lienhart, Danso, Mwene; Siewald, X. Schlager; Wanner, Schmid, Wimmer; Gregoritsch

Israel possible starting lineup:

Da. Peretz; Dasa, Feingold, Shlomo, Revivo; Abu Fani, Do. Peretz; Abada, Gloukh, Solomon; Turgeman

We say: Austria 3-1 Israel

With a well-established style of play and a range of attacking threat, Austria should prove too powerful for their opening Group 3 opponents.

The hosts won both of their home games against Israel in qualifying for Euro 2020 and Qatar 2022, and that sequence will continue on Thursday.

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