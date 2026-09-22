Real Madrid release Federico Valverde injury report as timeframe for midfielder's recovery is 'revealed'

Real Madrid have revealed that Federico Valverde suffered a grade three ankle sprain during Sunday's Madrid derby with Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Valverde picked up the injury during a challenge from Atletico's Lee Kang-in.

The Uruguay international was able to complete the match, which Real Madrid lost 2-1, but the midfielder has now been ruled out of his country's upcoming internationals.

Diego Forlan's side will face Japan and South Korea in international friendlies before the end of the month, but Valverde will not be involved.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a grade 3 sprain in his left ankle. His recovery will be monitored,” read a statement from the capital giants.

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Real Madrid confirm ankle injury for Valverde

Real Madrid have not provided a timeframe in terms of his recovery, but according to Sergio Quirante, Valverde will be sidelined for the next two weeks.

As a result, he is expected to be available for the team's next fixture against Villarreal on October 10.

Valverde will remain in Spain during the international break to recover, aiming to be available for the contest with the Yellow Submarine in Spain's top flight.

Real Madrid's loss to Atletico in the Madrid derby left them down in fourth spot in the La Liga table, six points behind the leaders Barcelona, who have not missed a step this season.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Which other players are currently sidelined for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid currently have three other players currently on the sidelines, with Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo in the treatment room for the capital giants.

Militao is expected to be the first of those three to return, with the Brazilian due to be back in action before the end of October.

Real Madrid will also be missing Dean Huijsen for their next match against Villarreal following the defender's red card in the Madrid derby.