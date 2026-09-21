Hull City transfer news: Star man “deserves to play” for bigger club such as Man City, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The father of Hull City attacker Mohamed Belloumi believes that his son should be playing for a bigger club such as Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

Belloumi has been a standout performer in a Tigers outfit that has been the surprise package in the new Premier League season since they secured promotion from the Championship.

The 24-year-old scored twice to help Sergej Jakirovic's side claim a point in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier this month, while he has also registered two assists across the opening five gameweeks in the top flight.

Belloumi’s experienced an injury-hit 2025-26 season with Hull and was limited to only 25 Championship appearances, but he did play a crucial role in their playoff campaign, scoring and assisting in their semi-final triumph over Millwall.

The versatile playmaker has since elevated his game as a Premier League player and he has been rewarded with his first international call up for Algeria this month.

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Belloumi could leave Hull if “major offers” are made

Mohamed Belloumi’s father Lakhdar Belloumi played 147 times for Algeria between 1978 and 1989, representing his country at two World Cups, before briefly managing the national team in 2004 and 2005.

Belloumi’s father has been impressed by his son’s development in recent years and believes that he would be ready to make the next step in his career.

Speaking to Win Win about the Hull star, he said: “All his focus right now is on Hull City. If we receive any major offer, we wouldn’t object to him leaving.

“With all due respect to Hull City, but at this level, he deserves to play for a bigger club competing for domestic and continental titles, such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Manchester City”.

Belloumi has also opened up on his son’s earlier struggles in his career with injuries and his current ambitions at club and international level.

“Mohamed dreamed of turning pro, and his goal was to play in Europe,” he explained. “So I told him, ‘Do whatever you want’. We took the criticism he faced during his time in Algeria in stride, as if it were meaningless.

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Belloumi ‘fulfilling his dream’ after challenging start to career

“My son has always strived to achieve his dream, and I think what he’s accomplished now is the best response to all those who criticised him, claiming he was playing solely because of his name.”

“He always tells me, ‘I’ve fulfilled your dream of turning pro, playing abroad, and competing at the highest level’. This is just the beginning, God willing, he’ll continue.”

“Mohamed’s performance with Hull City earned him a spot on the Algerian national team in style. God willing, he’ll do Algeria proud in upcoming competitions and keep the Belloumi name alive in Arab and world football.”

Belloumi still has three years remaining on his contract at the MKM Stadium and it is thought that Hull have no plans to part ways with such a key player in the near future.

The Tigers will have a greater chance of holding on to their No.10 if they manage to build on their strong start in the Premier League and avoid relegation this season; they currently sit eighth in the table with eight points after five matches.

Belloumi is now focused on the international break with Algeria and he could make his debut for the Desert Warriors when they face Zambia in their opening Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday.