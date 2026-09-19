Newcastle vs Hull City: Magpies attacker sets new record in Premier League clash at St James' Park

Newcastle United made a flying start in their Premier League clash against Hull City at St James' Park on Saturday.

The Tigers, Premier League newcomers, have surprised many with their performances so far, having remained unbeaten before this fixture.

The Magpies had picked up just one win from their opening four Premier League games and suffered a 4-1 defeat against Leeds United ahead of the match.

However, it was the home side who made the stronger start, taking a 2-0 lead into the break with both goals arriving inside the opening 10 minutes.

Harvey Barnes shines in Newcastle vs Hull City

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Barnes was the architect behind both goals, providing the assists for Joe Willock and Lewis Hall.

According to Opta Analyst, the two early assists were the earliest in a Premier League game that a Newcastle player has ever recorded.

Barnes produced a smart pass inside the box for Willock, who unleashed a thunderous left-footed strike that left the goalkeeper with no chance.

The second goal was a moment of individual brilliance from the attacker, who drove past several players with pace and mazy footwork before finding Hall, who brilliantly placed his left-footed effort beyond the goalkeeper.

Harvey Barnes: Could this be his season at Newcastle United?

© Imago / APL

Barnes joined the Magpies from Leicester City in the summer of 2023 for a fee of £38m, but he has never been the central creative force at the club under Eddie Howe.

The 28-year-old has scored 33 goals in 124 appearances across all competitions, but this could prove to be his best season at the club, provided he can stay fit.

Barnes has already scored one Premier League goal against AFC Bournemouth, while he has also found the net twice in the EFL Cup.

This is a crucial game for Newcastle ahead of the international break, and they could have been out of sight by now had Yoane Wissa not missed a penalty.