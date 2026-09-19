Tottenham news: Spurs among 'most proactive' clubs in four-team Premier League battle for £26m Brazilian prospect

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly one of the 'most proactive' clubs in the race to sign Athletico Paranaense defender Arthur Dias.

The 19-year-old has established himself as a regular fixture in Athletico's first team, making 49 competitive appearances since emerging from the club's youth system.

The defender has started all 25 of his Brasileiro appearances this season and recently scored his first senior goal in a 3-3 draw against Coritiba.

As a result of his strong performances in an Athletico shirt, Dias has attracted interest from clubs across Europe, including four in the Premier League.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Spurs 'best placed' to land Brazilian prospect

Spurs are among those in the mix for his signature despite failing with an £18m proposal in the summer transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are among the 'most proactive' sides currently in the race for the highly-rated prospect.

The report claims that Roberto De Zerbi's side are the 'best placed' of Dias's suitors, although they still face a battle to prise him away from his current employers.

Athletico are reluctant to sanction a sale at this time, and are in a relatively strong negotiating position with the player under contract until December 2028.

That said, there is a belief that they will green light the centre-back's exit if they receive a €30m (£26m) offer.

© Imago / photosport

Spurs face competition in Dias race

Spurs will have to be mindful of potential competition from three other Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United.

Brentford and Nottingham Forest are also said to be keeping a close eye on Dias's situation at Athletico.

Outside of the Premier League, Atletico Madrid, Como and Benfica are among the clubs paying close attention to the player's progress.

Away from his club future, Dias's focus will turn to international duty after receiving his first call-up to the Brazil squad for friendlies against Australia and India.