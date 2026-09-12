Tottenham transfer news: Spurs could return for £26m Brazil defender Arthur Dias

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly return for Athletico Paranaense defender Arthur Dias after seeing a summer offer rejected for the 19-year-old, who has now earned his first senior Brazil call-up under Carlo Ancelotti.

The centre-back has emerged as one of the most highly-rated young defenders in Brazilian football after establishing himself as a key player for Athletico during the 2026 Brasileirao campaign.

According to ge, Tottenham submitted an offer worth around €21m (£18m) for 80% of Dias's economic rights during the summer transfer window.

Athletico rejected the proposal and are understood to value the defender at approximately €30m (£26m), with that figure potentially rising further depending on his performances for club and country.

Dias's stock has since received another boost after Ancelotti included him in Brazil's squad for the upcoming friendlies against Australia and India.

The selection represents a significant step for a player who made his senior club debut only last year and could make Tottenham's next attempt to sign him considerably more expensive.

How much could Tottenham need to pay for Arthur Dias?

Tottenham's initial approach already represented a substantial investment in a player with limited senior experience.

However, Athletico have shown no desire to sell cheaply, particularly with Dias becoming an increasingly important part of a side competing near the top of the Brasileirao.

The Brazilian club are believed to want around €30m for the youngster and could increase their demands if his development continues at its current pace.

His Brazil call-up provides another reason for Athletico to remain patient.

Ancelotti is beginning to reshape the national team following the World Cup, and Dias is among a group of younger players being given an opportunity to establish themselves during the next international cycle.

A strong showing with Brazil would inevitably increase his visibility among European clubs.

Tottenham's interest is therefore unlikely to become easier to pursue despite the player remaining at Athletico beyond the summer deadline.

The North London club would instead be returning for a defender with greater international recognition and potentially a higher valuation than when they first made their move.

© Imago / photosport

Why Arthur Dias has profile to attract Premier League clubs

Dias possesses several qualities which explain why Tottenham have already been prepared to invest heavily in him.

A left-footed centre-back who is also comfortable using his right, the teenager can operate on either side of a defensive pairing or through the middle of a back three.

His ability on the ball is particularly notable.

Dias actually developed as an attacking player, operating as both a winger and centre-forward before being converted into a defender.

That background has helped shape a centre-back comfortable receiving possession under pressure and attempting progressive passes through opposition lines.

“I was a striker, so I have that vision of how the opponent comes to press the centre-back,” Dias has explained.

“I can find passes and I can defend as well.”

His passing numbers underline that strength.

Dias has completed 912 passes in the 2026 Brasileirao, the highest total in Athletico's squad, while also completing 96 long balls at a success rate of just over 50%.

Only Marlon Freitas had completed more among outfield players at the time of the figures being recorded.

Athletico's direct attacking approach has also allowed Dias to demonstrate his ability to find forward runners quickly, with many of his longer passes aimed towards striker Kevin Viveros.

The defender's athleticism could also appeal to Premier League clubs.

Dias has reportedly reached a top speed of 35.7km/h this season and uses that pace both to step aggressively out of defence and recover when opponents attack space behind the back line.

He leads Athletico for interceptions and also ranks among the club's leading players for clearances, blocked shots and ground duels won.

There are still areas for development.

At 1.85m, Dias has not yet been as dominant aerially as some more physically developed centre-backs, while he only made the permanent transition into defence around three years ago.

Yet that relatively short history in the position could also underline the scale of his progress.

Six months after becoming a defender, Dias was already representing Brazil at Under-17 level, before becoming a regular and captain with the Under-20s.

His promotion into Ancelotti's senior squad now represents the next stage.

For Tottenham, that development may strengthen the case for returning with an improved proposal.

The problem is that the player they tried to buy for around £18m in the summer may already be moving towards Athletico's £26m valuation — and his first appearances for Brazil could push that figure higher still.